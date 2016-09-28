First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes invites the community out to celebrate its new renovations and the kick off to the church's year-long countdown to its 100 year anniversary. Submitted Photo.

Folks at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes are saying "hallelujah" these days, as there is plenty to celebrate. The church is celebrating its new renovations and kicking off its 100th year as a congregation on October 13 from 3-5 p.m.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick things off, followed by refreshments and building tours to show off the changes.

"It's very exciting to offer new renovations," says Cindy Bruflodt, co-chair of the renovation team and thirty-year member of First Lutheran Church.

Some of the renovations include re-carpeting, re-upholstering the pews, re-constructing the pews for better flexibility for the choir and leadership opportunities, and much more.

"The focus of the renovations was to maintain integrity and the history while providing for today and looking forward to tomorrow," says Brudflodt.

The goal of the renovations was to try to accommodate and to reach out to more people, she added.

The month of October also kicks off the countdown to a year of ministries at the church.

August 27 of 2017 the First Lutheran Church is having its big 100-year anniversary celebration, so to start kicking off the celebrations, each month First Lutheran highlights a different part of the church, and because of the new renovations, it made sense to begin this month by celebrating the building..

"We are excited and want to share our excitement with everybody in the community," Brudflodt smiles, inviting anyone - member or not - to come and enjoy the celebration.

For more information on the event, call the church at (218)-847-5656 or go to its website at www.FirstLutheranChurch.com.