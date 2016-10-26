Become Like a Little Child-Cutting to the heart of God.

Brookes is now 8. This summer he started a neighborhood lawn mowing business, our lawn included. In August, Brookes knocked on our door and reported: "Debbie, I was biking around the neighborhood and noticed your lawn needs mowing. Are any of your boys home?" I wasn't sure, so Brookes followed me into the basement and we found our oldest of four, Marco.

"Hey, Marco, you know you need to cut your lawn out here," Brookes reprimanded. Marco agreed, but said he didn't have the time, which is the answer Brookes was waiting for. "Well, you know, I cut lawns. Debbie, would you please just let me?"

"Can you do this Brookes? Is your mom okay with this?" A quick phone call from Brookes to his mom confirmed he was good to go. I had to run errands, but I told Brookes if he needed anything to go into the house and ask Marco. I smiled as I watched this "little man" begin mowing, but as I was pulling out of the driveway Brookes stopped, turned and said, "I gotta ask Marco about your lawn perimeters and find out where the boundary markers are."

Just last week Brookes saw me and said, "Can I please mow your lawn, one last time, before it snows? I don't want the money, I just wanna cut the grass."

I love that kid. His tenacious and his sweet spirit, along with his childlike faith, continues to impress and bless me and others.

Ah, children. I have four. All boys. I love them, but oh there was the season when someone would remind me to "Enjoy your kids while they're young ... they grow up so fast." My thought was always, "Good, I can't wait." But NOW, I remind other moms with, "The days are long but the years are short."

The funny thing is my dream was to be a Broadway star. I always thought I'd get married so I could have a husband to support me as I auditioned for shows, but I never really dreamed of having babies. Of course, now I have four, and I now see how God knew me better than I knew me. My children continue to teach me more about love, sacrifice, simplicity, battles, tears and the joy of loving someone so fiercely you'd give your life for them. And now I do get to travel, perform on stage, and many of the stories I share are that of being a wife, mom and the blessings and lessons I've learned.

When the Disciples asked Jesus the question about who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven (Matthew 18), Jesus drew a distinction between the elite and the ordinary in the Christian community. He called a little child to Him whom He set among them. Then He sad, "In truth I tell you, unless you change and become like little children you will never enter the kingdom of Heaven. And so, the one who makes himself as little as this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of Heaven."

I love the story late author and speaker Brennan Manning shares of his young friend John. "I am reminded of the night little John Dyer, three years old, knocked on our door flanked by his parents. I looked down and said, 'Hi, John. I am delighted to see you.' He looked neither to the right nor left. His face was set like flint. He narrowed his eyes with the apocalyptic glint of an aimed gun. 'Where's the cookies?'" he demanded.

The kingdom belongs to people who aren't trying to look good or impress anybody, even themselves. They're not planning on how they can call attention to themselves, worrying about how their actions will be interpreted or wondering if they will get gold sticker stars for their behavior. Jesus gets us. He loves us and we don't need to worry about faking it, or trying to pretend that we get it. So let's stop trying to appear "so spiritual" because when that gets exhausting, we then hold a pity party by thinking that no one loves us, the "poor nobodies" and that can pretty much wipe us out. Know the truth; God loves His kids just as we are.

The child doesn't have to struggle to get herself in a good position for having a relationship with God. She doesn't have to be creative in explaining her position to Jesus. She doesn't have to create the right look for herself and she doesn't have to achieve the "right" spiritual feeling, or be an über intellectual. All she has to do is happily accept the cookies, the gift of the kingdom.

When Jesus tells us to become like little children, He is inviting us to forget what lies behind. Whatever we have done in the past, be it good or evil, great or small, is irrelevant to where we stand with God today. It is only NOW that we are in the presence of God.

The meaning of living in the present and not looking back is wonderfully illustrated by a Zen story about a monk being pursued by a ferocious tiger (and again this story and insight I share from my friend Brennan Manning). The monk raced to the edge of a cliff, glanced back, and saw the growling tiger about to spring. The monk spotted a rope dangling over the edge of the cliff. He grabbed it and began shinnying down the side of the cliff out of the clutches of the tiger. Whew! Narrow escape. The monk then looked down and saw a quarry of jagged rocks 500 feet below. He looked up and saw the tiger poised atop the cliff with bared claws. Just then, two mice began to nibble at the rope. What to do?

The monk saw a strawberry within arm's reach, growing out of the face of the cliff. He plucked it, ate it, and exclaimed, "Yum! That's the best strawberry I've ever tasted in my entire life." If he had been preoccupied with the rock below (the future) or the tiger above (the past), he would have missed the strawberry God was giving him in the present moment. Children do not focus on the tigers of the past or the future, but only on the strawberry that comes in the here and now.

Whatever past successes might bring us honor, whatever past "I'm so ashamed" make us want to hide, all have been crucified with Christ and exist no more except in the deep recesses of eternity, where "good is enhanced into glory and evil miraculously is established as part of the great good."

For the disciple of Jesus, "becoming like a little child" means the willingness to accept oneself as being of little account and to be regarded as unimportant, but to be sure, NOT insignificant. The little child is a symbol of those who have the lowest places in society, the poor and oppressed, beggars, prostitutes, and tax collectors — the people Jesus often called the "little ones" or the "least."

Jesus' concern was that these little ones should not be despised or treated as inferior (Matthew 18:10). He was well aware of their feelings of shame and inferiority, and because of His compassion, they were, in His eyes of extraordinarily great value. As far as He was concerned, they had nothing to fear. The kingdom was theirs. "There is no need to be afraid, little flock, for it has pleased your Father to give you the kingdom (Luke 12:32)."

Jesus gave these "little ones" a privileged place in the kingdom and presented them as models to would-be disciples. They were to accept the kingdom in the same way a child would accept her allowance. If the children were privileged, it was not because they had merited privilege, but simply because God took pleasure in these little ones whom adults may have despised. The mercy of Jesus flowed out to them wholly from unmerited grace and divine love.

I want to live life like a child of God, like Brookes does, like we all need to. When we trust God's great love then we can operate in life with confidence and security knowing God's loves us right where we're at. He gives us gifts and ways to love and help others, and when done it all comes into a full circle of love. So I will continue to share my gifts of storytelling and encouragement, not because I get paid to do so, but because I love to do so.

Brookes will continue to scout out neighborhood lawns with grass that needs cutting simply because he loves to mow. Take a deep breath and release and rest in the Father's love for you, His child, and then go out and bless others with what He's given you to do, everyday.