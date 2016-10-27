Christian judgemental impression

As many of you know, there is a very specific Christian culture in Minnesota small towns. I talked about this with a boy who was an exchange student in a small town in Minnesota, just like Frazee last year, who now goes to my school. He fully experienced this culture, and he said a statement that I find very accurate. His biggest impression of Christians is that they were very judgmental.

I too have gone to a school with very judgmental Christians. Here in Denmark, not many people are judgmental. In contrast, constant judging is a common practice in rural small town culture, whether it is passive aggressive or visible. In John 8: 1-11, the Bible shows that it is not okay to shame or judge anyone for their sins. I talked about it in my last column, but it is becoming more and more visible to me. Christians are really well known for being judgmental despite the Bible telling us not to.

Now, I am not entirely sure why Christians are so judgmental. However, I am going to make my best guess.

It is the human instinct to conform to a society. This has been demonstrated by our world creating many different societies that people all conform too. When we Christians create our standards, we want everyone to follow them. Time after time the people who don't conform are excluded.

It's our job as Christians to be nonjudgmental and show God's love to everyone. That means becoming friends with people of different religions, and people who sin in a different way than we do. However, when we do that, that goes against the idea of creating an excluding society. For some, it can be tough to see people beyond the fact that they aren't Christian.

As Christians, we need to change how we act, and how we are perceived in society. When I say that I am a Christian in a secular society, I feel the need to express that I am a nonjudgmental Christian, because unfortunately that is the image that Christians give to the world. If we all followed the instructions to be nonjudgmental, Christianity would have a much better connotation. It's sad that the impression the world gets of small town American Christianity is one that judges, but it is something I believe we can change.

I have found the best way that we can do this is listen to other's viewpoints from a nonjudgmental point of view. I am in a different culture, and I have not come here to judge. This has made me even more nonjudgmental. I encourage you in your daily lives to get to know people who are different than you. Jesus did not exclusively surround himself with Christians, and neither should we. The Jesus that chose to eat with prostitutes and tax collectors (who were considered very low class) rather than high class company, is the Jesus that we are supposed to imitate every day.

I am proud to say that I come from a church that is nonjudgmental and that provides a friendly environment to people of all different beliefs. Whenever I tell people about my church at home, I get very excited and proud, because this community is one that is active about their faith and does not exclude others. I feel like the Detroit Lakes community is ahead of most small town rural communities, but we can always improve. It will never hurt us to be willing to listen to others and hear their viewpoint.

If we work towards the common goal of being nonjudgmental and listening to others' beliefs and perspectives, I believe that Christians as a whole can accomplish a lot more and spread more love. I am excited for the time when the true meaning of Christianity is showed to the world.