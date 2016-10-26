Christian Women's Club: Area ladies gather for prayer and fellowship

The Christian Women's Club (CWC) starts its monthly meetings with a prayer before they eat. Sometimes it's a potluck meal, but during the last meeting on October 12, it was a meat and mashed potato meal.

"You have a nice lunch with your friends," says Darlene Olson, member of the CWC in DL.

"It's a group of women who get together; I don't get out much so it's nice," laughs Donna Kohler, another member of the CWC.

Every meeting the CWC has a guest speaker, door prizes to give out, and a meal.

"The speakers are really out of this world, they are motivational speakers," says Olson. While Sue Christenson, another member agrees, saying, "the speakers come from all walks of life, a couple bring books they have written."

At the last meeting, the guest speaker was Sandie Ordahl from Cambridge. She defined a friend and shared a personal story about friendship.

During next month's meeting on November 17 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the American Legion Clubroom, guest speaker Thomas Frank is invited to talk.

"I have no idea what he's going to bring out, but it's going to be interesting," says Corrine Frank, the chairman of Christian Women's Club.

There is no membership to join the club, walk-ins are welcome and it's a non-denominational club, meaning they accept any and all religion. There is also free childcare available during the meetings as well.

"We wish we could get more members, but we are hanging in there," says Christensen hoping people join the club.

"It's a nice organization, you feel good when you leave here," says Kohler.

Flyers are hung-up around town every month to help draw in more members.

For more information on the club contact Norma at 218-846-1977, Esther at 218-847-5443, or Ruth at 218-847-5507.