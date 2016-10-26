Wainright went through many paths, having her feet in both worlds of acute care and transitional care to find her "right fit" in following the word of God.

"I don't know where God is leading me, but I feel very privileged to be here," she says.

Wainright is still on a learning journey, but she is both called and equipped for the journey God has planned ahead of her, she says.

Being a Chaplain is a lot of work. Wainright is on call 24 hours a day; she goes to new membership meetings to talk about the Catholic identity, she assists Holy Rosary during mass, she is responsible for prayer and sacramental needs, and she does a morning prayer over the intercom every day at 9 a.m. sharp.

"When I make it about me or what I'm going to say, that's when I start getting nervous, but I remember God is with me," says Wainright.

There is another Protistan Chaplain who does share the duties with her, but they are the only two Chaplains at Essentia St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes. They visit all patients, regardless of their faith domination.

The goal of being a Chaplain is that they "want to make a healthy difference in everybody's life."

"I'm there to listen and to be present with them (the patients), and to reach out to the other pastors in the community," she continues. "I'm there to connect the patients with spiritual resources in the community."

Wainright believes there is more than the health aspect that heals the patient; she believes in the spiritual belief in God.

'The care of the sick must rank above and before all else so they may be truly served as Christ,' Wainright reads her favorite reading in the Benedictine Abbey of Christ.

"It's a connection that is exciting, humble, fulfilling and joyful," says Wainright while talking about the trust she receives from the patients who wants her to share their journey with them.

Being a Chaplain and being there with sick patients posses a certain amount of strength and wisdom, she says.

While visiting the patients at Essentia Health, Wainright feels the presence of God in the room and she feels that he is in control.

"God is in the middle of that, some aspects that he wants to manifest in it," she says.

Not only does she minister something to the patients she visits, but they minister something in her as well. "It's edifying" she says.

Wainright is in awe helping the patients connect to God. "I might say and do or be there, but I just witness them to God and show them that he will never leave and that he loves them. It gives them something that they (the patients) need to get through it," she says "It gives them hope."

Wainright says she is "blessed to be among people who want to make a difference in people's lives," happy she came to Essentia St. Mary's.

"Being a Chaplain in Detroit Lakes has been a very good fit for me," Wainright says. "I look forward to getting to know the wider Detroit Lakes community and explore the beauty in the area."