The hinges of the red window-door creak as an eager youth swings it open. The wood is old, but sturdy. The shingles are cheap, but do their job. It's painted Episcopalian red, and it's waterproof. Small, home-made, simple, sturdy, full of character, this tiny building shaped cupboard is just like the building it's attached to, and its contents are similarly congruous. There are two little shelves that are tightly packed like pews on Christmas Eve with interesting books of different ages, levels, interests, and sizes. They are mostly religious, but not all. This St. Luke's Episcopal Church's Little Free Library. It is there with the hopes that anyone in need of reading material can get it, whether it's a family on a road trip needing a distraction, someone in need of the companionship of a good book, a person who wants to give a good gift at a baptism, birthday, or a curious child wanting to learn more. There are Little Free Library's all over, but ours is located at the bottom entrance of our church on 1400 Corbett Ave. Here's how it works: Walk up to the little structure that's right next to the doors. ANYTIME. Take a book or a few. If you can, replace the books with some of your own. If you can't, it's fine; they're free. If you bring some books but they don't fit in the cupboard, bring them over on Sunday. We've marked the inside of the books with our Church's info. Feel free to tell the youth that helped put this together how you enjoyed your reading.