Facebook post: October 24, 2016

My heart was racing as I read Rissa's post. Like so many others, I had been following her pregnancy journey, knowing that a miracle was needed for the multiple abnormalities the doctors had forecast for their baby. Rissa, Nathan and their two little girls held on to hope, to the Creator of us all and to the prayers of others, like myself, waiting in hopeful expectation for the healthy arrival of Azariah John, who would be delivered October 20 at 34 weeks.

The post continued: My heart felt broken into a million pieces with a heaviness I had never known. My baby, oh my sweet baby boy. And then just when I felt like the pain was overtaking my body I cried out the name of Jesus and peace began to flood my heart and consume my soul. I felt God's presence in such a mighty way. The love of Jesus was holding all the broken pieces of our hearts right in His capable hands. Azariah was brought over to me and was laid right on my chest. His heart rate was about 40 beats per minute. The doctors were still working to put me back together and then stitch me up so I couldn't move like I wanted. As soon as I laid eyes on sweet Azariah I immediately fell in love. I wanted to tell him so many things ... but I found myself just taking in all his little features. Tenderly I lifted his hand into mine and kissed all his fingers, the lack of oxygen causing them to be cold to the touch. Our baby weighed a healthy 7 pounds, 4 ounces but with all the other complications he was slipping away. Nathan and I began to weep out loud. We told Azariah how much we loved him as we watched him take a small breath in. Time was going too fast.

The doctors had finished sewing me up and needed to move me onto another bed. The neonatologist took a quick listen to Azariah's heart rate. It was now down to 20 beats per minute. Before they moved me over, I touched his face one last time, stroking his cheek while telling him that he was fearfully and wonderfully made and Mommy loves you, Azariah, so much. Nathan then scooped him up from my chest into a soft blanket and now Azariah was now safely snuggled in his earthly Dad's arms. I was transferred over to the bed next to me as the doctor listened once again to Azariah's heart rate and I laid there, I heard seven words no parent ever wants to hear a doctor say ... I can no longer find a heartbeat. 31 precious moments together, that was how long our sweet baby boy was alive on this earth. Nathan was holding Azariah in his arms as he took his last breath and passed from this world, straight into His heavenly Father, Jesus.

Rissa and Nathan were presented options to spare their baby's life from the first appointment and then again when the results of their amniocentesis came in and confirmed their baby's terminal diagnosis.

Rissa posted on September 8: A whole team of doctors met with us. They asked if we wanted to continue on with the pregnancy given the diagnosis. Yes, Nathan answered for us immediately. Yes, he is our son. We both broke open and sobbed. We would fight for his life no matter how long he would be with us.

They had a peace knowing, God IS greater. They knew God was aware and had a plan and would never leave them. God's peace kept them moving forward in hope, and in turn inspired hundreds of others who followed their story to pray and hope along with them.

As Nathan and I let go we wept for our son, for what might have been. Our hearts hurt so bad we could barely breathe ... Oh, how we wanted him to live. Oh, Azariah. BUT ... to know that at that very moment, Azariah was being held in the arms of Jesus, whole and complete, looking up into His eyes, feeling nothing but love ... it brought our hearts such JOY. Through the intense pain and suffering, the Lord provided Himself as a refuge for us to run to and a rock upon which we could stand. Even though in that moment God chose to take from us, we will continue to bless His name, we will worship Jesus because He is enough. Leaving the hospital yesterday with empty arms was one of the most excruciating moments in our lives. Nathan was so sweet to help me in the car so gently. Once he got in he reached for me, and we held each other and cried so hard our bodies ached. I know the Lord was grieving alongside of us and was holding each of our tears in His hands.

The outpouring of love, sympathy and "thank you for sharing your life with us" soon streamed all over Rissa's Facebook page after she shared her journal post (along with several photos) only four days after the birth/death of Azariah John. They took their experience of loss to bless others because they're the kind of people who've realized, "Life isn't all about us." They understood that sharing their journey would help others face seasons of heartache and loss, and that the love that God was giving them would be given to others through their story.

Mary wrote, "If you want to live a deeper, more intentional life and heal some of your own hurts and maybe even connect a little, read the story and watch this amazing video about Rissa, her husband and their amazing children. We ae humbled by this incredible family and how they've honored and praised Jesus through it all."

Rissa's post concluded: Today Nathan and I planned the funeral for our sweet baby boy, something we never planned to do. We met with an amazing team of people who helped us through an extremely difficult process. It's our prayer that Azariah's memorial service brings glory to the Lord as we celebrate his short but powerful life. Nathan and I would personally like to invite each of you to attend Azariah's memorial service this Saturday, October 29th. By your love and outreach, you have touched our lives by choosing to walk with us through this difficult journey and so we'd be honored by your presence. Azariah has a story to share and that story is just beginning ...

No one quite knows the ache of this mother's loss or that of the family, but perhaps no one quite understands the peace they are experiencing despite the loss. Rissa wrote me, "It is a blessing to have you share Azariah's story. It fills my mama heart to overflowing and also, to be chosen by the Lord to carry Azariah and walk through this difficult season as a way to minister to others, while heartbreaking, is so humbling and an absolute honor."

I know, right? Grab that tissue.

Many of us have experienced the desperate isolation and cold darkness that Job describes in his memoir. These seasons of life without the light of understanding or any sense of God's presence test our faith in an invisible Shepherd. In his book, "While Shepherd's Watch Their Flocks," Dr. Timothy Laniak writes, "My wife and I journeyed through such deadly shadows for several years when our children were young. Faced with disabilities and the resulting shift in our life's direction, we entered tsalmavet (deadly darkness). The light we longed for did not dawn as we expected. Only slowly did we reemerge from this valley as sobered believers and humbled leaders. When a friend recently explained the devastating impact a family tragedy was wreaking on their spiritual life, I couldn't respond like Job's friends. I simply said, 'Welcome to the darkness. There are more questions than answers in this place. But you'll find good company among those who understand how little we understand, but who still hold on to God's hand.'"

Rissa is holding on to God's hand and God is holding on to Azariah.

But ... I want to understand, at least on some level, yet God tells us in Isaiah 55:8, "My thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways My ways," declares the Lord.

I know, right? You can scream, WHY!

I'll say it again, "This earth experience is hard." But wait, it's not our home. There is hope ahead, there is a light, and whatever challenge you're facing, it won't last forever. You're not alone. Our challenge in dry and dark times is to respond in simple faith, to believe that the unseen Divine Shepherd is with us in our unlit valley. We wait in hope until eventually light begins to push the night away. As Job said, "He reveals mysteries from the darkness, and brings tsalmavet into the light."

Sometimes we're given a mountain of great magnitude, only to show that it can be climbed because others are watching, to see if God is real in those dark and scary places. Others need to know that they too can face the challenge of the steep incline and jagged rock circumstances. Rissa and her family showed that here was a greater purpose to their loss; it was their testimony of how they handled the loss, the way they still hoped and could even plan a funeral days later.

They didn't grab the nearest numbing agent and escape the pain with a substance or other distractions. They felt and are feeling the pain and they're allowing us to share it with them. But know this, there will be a day when they'll see their baby again and this allows us to hope, to believe that all the sorrows and troubles we go through will not be wasted, however dark it is, there is always hope, always some light.

Of course, Rissa, Nathan, their girls, family, community and all wanted their baby to live. We hoped, against all hope (we pleaded and prayed), right along with them that a miracle would take place, but when it didn't we did not think any less of God, but more of how He was able to sustain and bring a whole community of people together to love, cry, rejoice and mourn.

Let's weep with those you weep and cry with those who cry, and at the end of the day let's all be able to say; "Blessed be the name of the Lord." Life is not a guarantee of what we want. It is a journey. What God gives us is the certainty that at the end of this life, our own life and our relationships do not end. Oh, what a day that will be, what a brilliant LIGHT of joy and glory awaits.