First Lutheran Foundation of Detroit Lakes

Organizations receiving funding and the amount are Habitat for Humanity of the Detroit Lakes Area, $500; Helping Hands, $500; Detroit Lakes Area Special Olympics, $250; Lakes Crisis & Resource Center, $2,000; First Lutheran Church Ministries, $4,630; Lakes Area Imagination Library, $1,000; and Trinity/HOPE Haitian Christian School Feeding Program $1,000.

Former First Lutheran Church youth minister Grant Vanderford received a $1,000 scholarship to help with his seminary education. Also receiving educational scholarships of $800 each were First Lutheran Detroit Lakes area students Connor Johnson, Kalley Waller, Austin Weber, Trey Lyngaas, Tatum Doppler, Ryan Musielwicz, Christian Hedstrom, Allison Berg, Kellie Wolf, Ryan Cihak, and Katie Heyer. Receiving $800 scholarships for payment upon completion of 12 credit hours of post secondary education were Morgan Johnston, Carson Sonstegard, Hailey Sonstegard, Emma Maguire, Emmalee Hinrichs, Mason Wentz, Haley Groth, Grace Schulberg, and Holly McCamant.

The First Lutheran Foundation has distributed over $200,000 total in grants and scholarships and currently distributes nearly $20,000 each year. Further information on the foundation and grant application information can be found under the foundation tab on the First Lutheran Church website www.firstlutheranchurch.com