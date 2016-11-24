Prayatthelakes.org says the mission of the Lakes Area Prayer Wall is to unify the body of Christ in focused, sustained, faith-filled prayer to transform our community according to God's will as revealed in his word.

Three people pray together for seven spheres in the community, and they commit to pray together for three months. After the three months is up the Lakes Area Prayer Wall (LAPW) has a big team meeting event where they worship and share their experiences with other teams. Then each member picks two new partners for their next three-month prayer session.

"You just start all over again," says Martha Rocheford, LAPW co-coordinator.

The prayer wall is impacting the seven mountains of society through a simple, yet powerful prayer strategy.

"It's a way to get people involved in prayer to focus on the seven areas," says Rocheford. "It's a great way to connect with people and have a focus on prayer."

The seven mountains each group can choose to pray about for their three month session include: family, business or economy, education, religion, government, media, and arts, sports, and entertainment.

Teams are encouraged to go in the community and pray at different places, depending on the mountain they are focusing on. The teams are also encouraged to meet once a week, but the group chooses when, where and how long their meetings are.

"It's really simple, but we have had some good reports," says Rocheford. "It's very group dependent."

Rocheford hopes to bring in new people, especially children. She says it's a great way to teach children how to pray.

Anyone can join the Lakes Area Prayer Wall no matter what Christian denomination they are. The LAPW isn't affiliated to any one specific church, it's just people throughout the area coming together to pray for their community.

Rocheford hopes it continues to grow bigger than the 25 members they currently have.

The next big team meeting is held January 7 at 10 a.m. at Assembly Church where anyone is welcome.

For more information on the Lakes Area Prayer Wall go to prayatthelakes.org or email lakes.prayer.wall@gmail.com.