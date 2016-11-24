Reacting the christian way

First off, let us not deny the fact that Donald Trump is not an image of Christianity. He ran his campaign on a basis of sexism, racism, and division. He mocked a disabled reporter, and dismissed bragging about sexual assault as "lockerroom talk". Jesus told us to treat everyone with love, and Donald Trump has done anything but. We must remember no matter what to hold fast to our Christian values, and love everyone no matter what. Jesus is our ultimate role model, not any politician, and certainly not Donald Trump.

Now to my Donald Trump supporters, I encourage you to stick out reading this entire part. First off, it is important you must acknowledge the fact that more racism and sexist incidents are happening in this world, and Donald Trump's election played a role in that.

We all have to deal with the normalization of racism and sexism now, and it is your job to help combat it too. Love women, LGBT members, Muslims, disabled people, people of different colors, and make an active effort to show that love. Jesus told us to love everyone, and showed us many examples of that in the Bible.

It's going to be awfully hard for people who were personally insulted by Donald Trump in this election to see your side. It's really hard for me to see your side, I admit. However, I have lived in this conservative small town for a long time, and I know Trump supporters who are not sexist, racist, or homophobic. Your actions may have encouraged these incidents to happen more, but you did not want these sexist, racist incidents to happen. You wanted a better country for us all to live in, even if your ideas of how to make that happen are much different than those of us who voted for Clinton.

Our hope for a better tomorrow is what unites us all, and we all need to work for that in the ways we can agree on. We all can join in the efforts to make our local communities better, and show nothing but love to those who disagree with you. We all want the same thing, but we cannot accomplish it if all we do is hate each other.

Now to my friends who voted against Trump, I feel your heartbreak. I confess I spent the first hour after receiving the news crying and have been a bit of a mess for a while since his election. However, we have God with us still, and it is important we must rely on Him and His ideals during this time.

We cannot isolate the Trump supporters, but instead show them endless love. You may not be able to change their opinions, but it is nothing but harmful to take them out of your life. They have a different world point than we do, but they still want a better world, and most of them did not vote for the ideals that are spreading to spread. We instead can instead unite in love and follow the ideals of Jesus, who loves everyone no matter what. It may be hard to love the other side, but it is more important now than ever.

Finally, to everyone again, we must not give up in doing good. One of the comforting thing that I saw from after the election was Clinton reminding us about Galatians 6:9, "Let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season, we shall reap, if we do not lose heart." We cannot stop doing good in the world, even if we have strong political differences.

The next four years are going to be interesting. No matter what, we cannot isolate or hate each other, or tire of doing good in the world. Let us not forget that love and hope for a better tomorrow unites us all.