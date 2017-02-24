Getting to know Norway: Local pastor leads overseas trip

The above phrase, which is Norwegian, translates to, "Do you want to travel to Norway?" and that is exactly what Hetland is doing this August.

"I was asked by some members of my church if I would be interested in putting together a trip to Norway," she said. "There are many members who have a great deal of Norwegian ancestry, and I've been there a couple of times."

Not only has Hetland traveled to Norway, but she also starred in a season of one of the country's most popular reality television shows. The show, Alt for Norge, brings Norwegian Americans to Norway for free, where they compete for a chance to reunite with their distant Norwegian ancestors. That was the first time Hetland went to Norway, and she can't wait to go back.

"Norway is beautiful and the people there are so proud of their country," she said. "They love to share their country and they love to help you discover your roots."

Hetland will be bringing a group of travelers--from inside her congregation as well as from the community--to Norway for ten days in August and hopes that some of them are able to explore their ancestral roots as well.

"The wonderful thing is that, while we're seeing a lot of sites, the trip has a lot of flexibility," she said. "If we happen to be in an area that people have ancestral ties in, they're free to go and explore them on their own. The tour company that helped me put this together will also help arrange transportation from the group to your ancestral place and back to the group again."

The tour company, Brekke Tours & Travel, has been giving tours since 1956, according to its website. According to Hetland, the years of experience and solid reputation of Brekke Tours informed her decision to partner with them. The itinerary for the trip includes sightseeing in Oslo, Bergen and Stavanger, an excursion to Briksdal Glacier, a fjord cruise and more.

There are currently 12 people signed up for the trip, according to Hetland, but the trip isn't full yet.

"We have a good group going, but there's still a lot of room and we can have many more sign up," she said. "We'd like everyone to feel welcome to come along."

In addition to helping others see the country and connect to their family histories, Hetland said that every trip to Norway also has a personal significance to her.

"Both of my parents always wanted to go to Norway, but they both died a few years ago and never got to go," she said. "Maybe their eyes never got to see it, but I'm seeing it for them. It helps me feel connected to my past and to my family. It helps me feel connected to them."

So, ønsker du å reise til Norge?