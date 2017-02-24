Time to take after the Good Samaritan

In Matthew 25:35-36, Jesus states, "For I was hungry, and you gave Me something to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave Me something to drink; I was a stranger, and you invited Me in; naked, and you clothed Me; I was sick, and you visited Me; I was in prison, and you came to Me." The Bible doesn't say to help only when we feel comfortable. It says to help everyone and that, if we help someone in need, we help God. There are a lot of ways that people in the world need help. One issue of controversy recently has been over allowing people with very different views from us into the country, giving them a chance to live in a country that is not in a state of warfare. Now, I understand that watching out for our own safety is important. That is why it is important that we take care of the people who come, because they are coming from war zones to live in a completely different culture.

I have been emotionally affected when abroad after seeing the divide and mess of a political state my country is in. I can't even imagine how hard it would it be to be forced to flee my country, go through a very intense vetting process, and then adapt to a whole new culture while watching my country go through a war. It took a lot of love from others to help adapt in Denmark and, if I didn't have that love, it would have been near impossible. God called us to take care of everyone, even when it wasn't comfortable. He told us to love everyone despite their differences. There are a lot of people in the world who are fleeing from wars that have different beliefs than us, and it is important for us to remember that they are not an exception. They are people that we are called to help, and we must remember that people adapting to another way of living need a lot of love to do so.

It is our turn to be the Good Samaritan.