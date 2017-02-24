Time to take after the Good Samaritan
I am assuming that a lot of my readers know the story of the Good Samaritan. I've always wondered what it means for me in my own life, but I hadn't really gotten a good idea until now. It turns out that this story, once a mystery to me when I was young, is now very applicable for the current state of the world. The story, which can be found in Luke 10:25-37, is a parable told by Jesus on how to inherit eternal life. A man is robbed, beaten, and left half-dead by robbers on his journey. A priest and a church figure walk by the man, but simply go to the other side of the road. However, a Samaritan — a group known as not Christian — was the one who stopped and took pity on the poor traveler. He got him medical attention and a place to stay, offering to pay for anything more that he had need for. Jesus stated that the Samaritan, rather than the priest or the church figure, was the one who cared for his neighbor, and that the person who cares for his neighbor will inherit eternal life. I have noticed a culture of comfort within certain groups of Christianity. It's a culture that will do some sorts of giving but won't be accepting of everyone and gets a bit uncomfortable at the thought of being around other people with completely different beliefs. However, if we are to call ourselves Christians, we simply cannot ignore the story of the Good Samaritan. We are called to take care of others, even if it is uncomfortable for us and they have different beliefs than us.
In Matthew 25:35-36, Jesus states, "For I was hungry, and you gave Me something to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave Me something to drink; I was a stranger, and you invited Me in; naked, and you clothed Me; I was sick, and you visited Me; I was in prison, and you came to Me." The Bible doesn't say to help only when we feel comfortable. It says to help everyone and that, if we help someone in need, we help God. There are a lot of ways that people in the world need help. One issue of controversy recently has been over allowing people with very different views from us into the country, giving them a chance to live in a country that is not in a state of warfare. Now, I understand that watching out for our own safety is important. That is why it is important that we take care of the people who come, because they are coming from war zones to live in a completely different culture.
I have been emotionally affected when abroad after seeing the divide and mess of a political state my country is in. I can't even imagine how hard it would it be to be forced to flee my country, go through a very intense vetting process, and then adapt to a whole new culture while watching my country go through a war. It took a lot of love from others to help adapt in Denmark and, if I didn't have that love, it would have been near impossible. God called us to take care of everyone, even when it wasn't comfortable. He told us to love everyone despite their differences. There are a lot of people in the world who are fleeing from wars that have different beliefs than us, and it is important for us to remember that they are not an exception. They are people that we are called to help, and we must remember that people adapting to another way of living need a lot of love to do so.
It is our turn to be the Good Samaritan.