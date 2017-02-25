Are you ready? Life's big questions...

It is through my Uncle Dewey that I came to know Willis. And it was at my Uncle Dewey's recent funeral that I heard one of the questions that Willis lives by: "Are you ready to go to heaven?" Uncle Dewey was ready, at age 7, to go to heaven. He understood that nothing he could do would ever be good enough for him to earn "rights" to heaven but, by accepting what Jesus had done for Him, his sins were pardoned.

When you grow up with a religious background it's hard to really grasp what this means because religion is so works-oriented. But by the right actions of a Holy God in Christ, He pays the penalty of death for our sins and then He came back to life and lives so we might live. I did not grow up in a religious home, nor was I given the "Good Christian Girl's List" of dos and don'ts. I was taught the grace of God, a God who loved me so much He took my place and my only job was to receive what He offered.

Whew. I did. I have hope now and forever. We all have this offer, this hope available. It's a good place, this heaven place, because it's where real life perfectly begins with no more tears and pain. I'm not sure exactly what we do in heaven, but I do know we continue on as purposeful beings where there will be eating, laughing and dancing. It sounds perfect, I know, sitting on a cloud playing a harp. But that, well, would be hell.

Dewey is in heaven now, where Willis will be some day, where I will be some day and where you can be, too. The second question, "Are you ready to leave this earth?" was also asked at the funeral and Uncle Dewey was ready to leave this earth at age 93. He did a whole lot of living as a husband, father and friend, and he served for 25 years as the president of Northwest University in Kirkland, Wash., as well as holding many notable positions, traveling the globe and bringing the gospel of grace. Uncle Dewey's favorite pastime was fishing in Alaska, which is where he developed a long-term friendship with an ol' fishing guide who eventually prayed with Dewey to receive Jesus into this life. After years of seeing Dewey live out his relationship with Christ rather than preaching religion, the fishing guide wanted to catch what Dewey had caught.

Willis and I are not ready to leave this earth. God's still working on us and we're still working on sharing His love. After ministry for many years in the Midwest, both Willis and Dewey found themselves on the West Coast, and eventually Willis ended his employment career as a Cadillac salesman in Beverly Hills. He sold cars to Doris Day, Bing Crosby and even Elvis. But I digress.

When Willis and I spoke last week on the phone, I needed a reminder about why we were still here. On that particular day, I was feeling sorry for myself. I know the calendar had flipped into February, but I felt I was stuck in one long month of January. Willis told me how and what he was doing, and that it had occurred to him that in the last five years he's shared the message of God's grace and the hope of heaven more than any other time in his life. Because, one morning at age 93, he asked God, "What can you do with an old man like me? What difference can I make?" And God answered. That very afternoon in the grocery store, the checkout girl asked him how he was and without missing a beat Willis replied, "Well, this old man is going to heaven soon." What followed was a series of questions from Susan, the checkout girl, asking how he knew that was true. She told Willis how she had read the Bible many times, but wasn't sure if she was going to heaven.

Fortunately, there wasn't a line, so Willis had all the time in the world to answer her questions, and what followed was her reaching out to hold his hand and pray. With tears running down her cheeks, she asked Jesus into her heart, and now has the hope and assurance Willis was talking about. She's ready to go to heaven, but when she's ready to leave this earth, only God knows.

That day in the checkout line was five years ago and, every day since, Willis has been given countless opportunities to share God's love with others. Willis reminds us how our purpose is right in front of us.

"Well, I guess it wasn't enough just to want to see Uncle Henry and Auntie Em and, if I ever go looking for my heart's desire, I'll look no further than my own backyard because if it isn't there, I never really lost it to begin with," said Dorothy Gale of Kansas.

That's right, Dorothy and Elton John share the same truth in "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road." It's all in front of us. The lost and alone, the person in front or behind us. Some days are harder than others, but there's always this efficient grace that comes one day at a time to avoid fatigue and burnout, weariness and "mind crazies."

We must learn to live one day at a time. That's why Jesus teaches us, in Matthew 6:34, to meet each day's challenges as they come and not to borrow trouble from tomorrow. If we do that, then God's grace will be available to us at the appointed time in sufficient supply to help us face and overcome whatever may occur in our lives. You really can't give grace to someone until you've received it yourself. And, honestly, it's only through my need for it, for Him, that I've found that my purpose is to serve others with the love and grace God has served me. You start with those you have in front of you each day.

When Mother Teresa was asked how she was able to meet the needs of so many, she replied, "I simply serve the one God sets before me each day." I suspect she was ready to go to heaven at a very young age, but she wasn't ready to leave earth until age 87. I've found that the part of you you're most afraid to share is the part others are waiting with baited breath to see so they can be vulnerable, too. It's a risk, but it's one worth taking in order to fully love with our whole hearts.

To be grateful for what's in front of us and to know that what we experience — the good, bad and the ugly — isn't wasted, but a way we can connect and make a difference in someone else's life. But we must believe in the important truth, "You are enough." Because, when we work from a place that says, "I'm enough," then we stop trying to be someone we're not or someone that others think we should be. There is freedom that comes with knowing who we are and knowing who we're not, and the reward is that we begin to feel alive and begin to really live.

A day hasn't gone by that I haven't had the opportunity to connect with someone and listen, share, be real, find some fun or humor in a situation. I am at this stage in my life where I say things that are true and they have this way of turning out to be funny just because I'm being me. When I drop off brownies at my son's spaghetti feed and announce that I haven't brushed my teeth and my pajamas are on under my puffer jacket and wind pants, I get smiles and nods of "I get you" because there's this connection, there's honesty.

Other times, I've just sat next to someone, looked them in the eye and said, "I don't have the answer, but I know it's hard and I'm sorry. Let me sit with you. Talk if you want ... or not." The big life questions, "Are you ready to go to heaven?" which you can answer now, and, "Are you ready to leave this earth?" which is an answer God only knows. But while you're still here, you can live and be truly filled with hope and life. Once you have the vulnerability to live authentically and with the hope of Christ within you, then you have this desire and purpose to share what you know with others.

That's what Willis does every day when he walks in the mall or goes to the grocery store. He connects with those in front of him with his one statement: "This old man is going to heaven soon." Maybe you're in a season like I am and it's still January and you want heaven to come sooner than later. It's okay. I get you. But I also get God and His love for me, and as long as I'm here I will be sharing as honestly as I can the truth of how much God loves you right where you're at. You're enough and you matter to more people than you could ever imagine. Remember that, because that's how we change the world. We serve the one in front of us to remind and remember that we're not alone and there's always hope.