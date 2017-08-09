Third annual Bible reading marathon set for August 12

For six straight days, 497 people will read the bible out loud, each for a duration of 10 minutes.

The entire Bible, Genesis to Revelation, will be read in a total elapsed time of approximately 84 hours, according to Barry Schoder, who organized the event.

Schoder said that readers range in age from seven years old to over 70 years old.

Reading will start each day at 6 a.m. and continue until 8 p.m. from August 12-17.

"This is being done because of the many things God has to say about His own word," Schoder said.

He gave the examples of Psalms 138:2 and Mark 13:31, which say that, "God magnifies His word even above His name," and that, "Although Heaven and Earth shall pass away, God's words shall never pass away."

Schoder said that, last year, 334 participants read. Each took up a 15 minute time slot.

However, the enthusiasm levels were so high that Schoder had to make some changes this year.

"In order to allow more people to participate," he said, "the individual reading time has been reduced to 10 minutes each."

Schoder said that there will be readers representing 27 different churches from Moorhead to New York Mills.

In addition to English readings, some passages will be read in Spanish, Chinese, Filipino and Portuguese.

Schoder said that, although the reading schedule is about as full as it can get, anyone who still wants to read can contact him at 972-759-0078 to see if they can be worked in.

For those that would just like to come and listen, the readings will be held in the Lion's Club shelter at the Detroit Lakes City Park.

There will be a prayer service on Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m. prior to the start of the marathon. There will also be a celebration after the final reading on the 17th.

"Bring a lawn chair and come join us," Schoder said. "Everyone is welcome."