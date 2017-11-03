It's time to leave my path for God's

It's taken time, and of course it will be a work in process, but I have been learning how to decipher what to focus on. I've always been focused on the next thing in life. In high school, I was obsessed on getting into a good American university and spent all of my free time making sure that could happen. I was so determined to stubbornly commit to activities that were making me unhappy. Convinced that I was going to go down a certain track in my life, I pushed it until I realized that I wanted something else entirely. My desires took place over God's plan at a time where a good portion of my identity was my faith.

Now I am going a different path than what I imagined. When planning it out, there was always a little voice telling me that it would work out, even when I highly doubted it. Sure, I had to fight for it and do some work - when you feel your calling to go to the other side of the worth, it's never quite easy convincing others - but it felt like it was supposed to happen. I needed to go somewhere completely different before I could take a step back from the normalcy chaotic mentality of my previous life, before I could process it.

Romans 12:2 tells us, "Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect." It is important for our mind to be get a cleansing now and then, to take a step back and determine if something is worth it.

It is necessary to check your gut feeling. Your conscience is right more often than you would like to be. Sometimes it takes being separated from the situation to think it over. It will take a lot of praying, and talking with others can help.

It's perfectly fine to not know your exact future. For relationships with others, you can't always tell if they are going to work, no matter how much you want them to. Some things you cannot force in life, but instead force you to go another direction.

God knows what you need, and sticking to his principles will help you get it. In Matthew 7:7-11, it says "Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. Or which one of you, if his son asks for a fish, will give him a serpent? If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask him!"

We can get caught up in our own worldly desires so much that we forget that God knows what is really best for us. Figuring out if something is meant to be or not might take a bit of work, but in the end we can count on the fact that we do have a God that has our best interests in mind.