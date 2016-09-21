Touchdowns and Tailgates

The Detroit Lakes High School Link Crew is sponsoring a tailgate party before Friday's football game against the Park Rapids Panthers.

It's Tackle Cancer Night, where the boys and girls cross country teams are doing a freewill donation in support of the Henderson family.

Marc Henderson is a teacher at Detroit Lakes High School; he was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Teams, clubs, and organizations at the high school will have food booths at the tailgate for people to visit and support them.

It's the Link Crew's attempt at merging school spirit with community spirit and inviting people to come out to the football field.

Admission to the game gets participants into the tailgate event, which is located at the west end of Mollberg Field. If weather is bad the tailgate will be moved to the commons area in the high school.

The teams, clubs, and organizations that will have booths include the volleyball team, which will have hot dogs and brats for sale, boys swim team, which is selling turkey sandwiches and cotton candy, the girls swim team is doing face painting; the gymnastics team is providing pizza; the Future Farmers of America or FFA is having nachos and lawn games; PAY or Philanthropy and Youth club is having Dilly Bars, and the Link Crew will have root beer floats for sale.

The money raised at the tailgating event will be used by each club, team, or organization for expenses that aren't paid by the school.