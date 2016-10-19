An ode to my team

My swimming story starts in August 2012, on a Sunday afternoon after mass at Holy Rosary, where a former classmate approached my mother and I to ask what fall sport I was considering joining. I kind of shrugged my shoulders because I hadn't really thought about it. This classmate suggested that I join the swim team. I looked at my mom. She shrugged her shoulders too.

"When does it start?" I asked.

"Tomorrow," she replied.

The next day, my sister and I ran around town trying to get all my registration materials together and I started practicing with the most supportive group of girls I have ever known. I clearly remember my first day of swimming- sitting on the cold floor of the party room at the Community Center listening to Coach Carol explain everything we needed to know about the swim season. It was on that day that I learned how to do flip turns, choking on water the whole time. We had a great season that year, winning the Crookston Invitational for the first time in five years. The bus ride back home was so fun, we were all laughing and singing, all of us sharing in the excitement of the night. I started swimming the 500 yard freestyle that season and learned how to support my teammates, especially when they didn't reach their goals. To begin with, I wasn't very fast, but I worked hard in practice and slowly started improving my times.

My freshman year, I was ecstatic to qualify for the Section 8A Tournament in the 500 freestyle and 100 back. My sophomore year, I swam the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. My junior year I swam the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle, making it to finals in the 500 freestyle and swimming personal best of 6:08 minutes. This evolution brought me great self-confidence, because I had proved to myself that if I worked hard, I could achieve my goals.

But those are just numbers—what is truly important to me about being a Laker swimmer are the memories I've made with my amazing teammates and the sense of belonging that comes with being part of a team.

From the get-go, my teammates were funny and kind, with a crazy drive to do their best. My favorite upperclassmen duo, Peach and Ayla, the former being the classmate who convinced me to join swimming, were always getting into zany antics. Whether it was running away from janitors in the hallways of the Fergus Falls High School, building snowmen in October during True Team Sections at Warroad (yes, it's that cold there), or driving around town after practice blasting classical NPR with the windows rolled down, they found a way to make life fun. They would always drive me around if I asked them and were amazing role models to me. I still have this note that two of the older girls stuck in my geography book that says "We love you, Anna!" As I've gotten older, I love to remember those two and the other upperclassmen, because it reminds me how much I looked up to them and how the younger girls on the team probably look up to me and my classmates.

The DL Girls Swim and Dive team has been one of the most positive forces in my life, teaching me how to work hard, how to support my friends, how to wake up at 5:30am just to get a little more practice in, how to push through mental barriers, and how to forgive yourself when you don't perform your best. My teammates have shown great kindness to me, giving me a sympathy card when my cousin passed away and hugging me while I cried after bad races. Their support has made my life so much easier and I hope I've been able to give them as much as they have given me.

My proudest moment in swimming was the day our team mascot, a dismembered barbie embalmed in pool water shoved inside an old Powerade bottle, was bequeathed to me. As the legend goes, she was discovered at a meet over 15 years ago and has been passed down the generations of DL girls swimming. It was in my freshman year that I was given this tangible proof that I was part of the team by one of the graduating seniors. Now, as I am a senior, I will be passing down the mascot, named Judy, to one of the team's freshman swimmers. When I hand over Judy it will be like handing over my entire high school swimming career.

Yesterday, when I started this column, I was sitting on a cramped charter bus with one of largest and most successful teams Detroit Lakes has ever seen, on the way to our third consecutive True Team State meet. That's pretty amazing, considering that five short years ago, we could barely take down Crookston. We've grown so much together. We've said goodbye to so many swimmers and welcomed new ones in. We made it through some killer practices. We lost graciously and won with exuberance.

As I prepare to leave my team, at least physically, I know a piece of my heart will be with those girls forever. I want to thank everyone who has had a hand in my experience with the DL Girls Swim and Dive Team. Always know that I could write a book extolling your virtues.