Nine students who are part of the problem-based learning program go around to M-State, DLCCC and the city park to search for unsightly butts. When they see them, they pick them up and replace them with mustaches, which they hope will promote awareness about cigarette butts. Posters explaining what the flags mean will also be hung near the grounds of the three sites.

So far, the students have placed 400 out of their 500 mustache flags they made.

"It was fast, it was easy, and it worked very very well," says Area Learning Center Principal Peter Lundin while talking about the cost-efficiency of having the students make the flags.

Last year the DL Area Learning Center (ALC) had a project based learning program, where the teacher provided everything for the project, but this year instructor Nicki Martinez wanted to do something different with the extra English class she took on - she wanted to do a problem-based learning program. This meant that she asked the students what problem they saw in the area and how they could find a solution to that problem. The students realized that there was a problem with cigarette butts and how they aren't thrown away properly.

"It's very student-driven, and it's a lot of inquiry on their part, which involves high level thinking and critical thinking, which is much different than they usually get," says Martinez.

"When you give a great teacher opportunities and the flexibility to create these different opportunities for kids, good things can happen," added Lundin.

The students go out every week to each site, moving the flags to new places cigarette butts are found. They hope to go back to school with flags in their hands, which means there are less butts than the first time they went out.

"It's fun, it shows people to pick up their cigarette butts," says Samantha Lucero, 11th grade student who's part of Stash Your Ash program.

"It is also part of our process to teach kids not to smoke," says Lundin.

The program has three goals with doing this project, which include: cleaning up litter, showing respect for the earth (since it takes ten years for one butt to properly and completely decompose), and to create an awareness about this type of litter.

"We are just trying to get people to stop throwing their trash on the ground," says Lucero. "It makes me feel good."

Martinez says programs like this makes her a proud teacher. "It makes me proud of these kids to realize that they want to do something for their environment and follow through on stuff."

Not only is this problem based learning bringing awareness to the cigarette butt problem, but it is also bringing awareness to the facilities that don't have receptacles for people to put their cigarette butts in.

The ALC students and teachers aren't judging people who smoke - they are just saying to pick up cigarette butts on the grounds and to throw them away.

"It's kind of a cool thing to draw awareness," says Martinez. "Just getting rid of them (cigarette butts) is our goal."