'We're that family': Not picture perfect, but perfect for us

My family is composed of four lovely children, three wonderful cats and two doting parents; although that's not quite our reality. My parents, Steve and Alison, met sometime in the Dark Ages and eventually settled in Newcastle, Wyoming. My mother calls the town the "armpit of America," because there is an oil refinery there that makes the town reek like an oil spill mixed with burning rubber and cow pies. They left there after about nine months and bopped around some small North Dakota towns before ending up in Detroit Lakes. Their firstborn, Jacob, whom I refer to as "The Prodigal Son"—as he can seemingly do no wrong— is currently 27. He was followed by Maura, who is now a lively 26 and Kathryn who is 24. I followed a lengthy seven years later and have enjoyed 17 years of being the youngest sibling.

I asked my sister Kathryn to help me out in describing what it means to be 'that family', as it is a phrase coined by her, and she was able to elaborate on the term using a single story. A few years back, my family participated in a triathlon that benefited the American Leukemia Foundation in honor of our cousin. The place was buzzing with professional triathletes and people who live a lifestyle guided by physical activity. Most of them had really nice gear: from well-oiled road racing bikes, to helmets with sunglasses attached, to those fancy watches that record every movement and vital sign. In comparison, the six of us were much more of a ragtag crew.

Kathryn recalls my brother showing up in a blue cutoff t-shirt from early high school, some gnarly basketball shorts, and clunky grass-stained New Balance tennis shoes. He also left the triathlon with a new tattoo: his racing number in bright white against his newly sunburnt skin. In that instance, we were that family that was really out of our element but still gave it our best shot. That's pretty much how we are with everything.

Another reason our family is 'that family' is our hobbies and our idea of an enjoyable family vacation. Ever since I can remember, my siblings have had some sort of band. Though never quite reaching the artistic ability to perform in public, they used to practice on the regular in the basement. They've been everything from a punk rock band to a Bob Dylan cover band. Despite the many winters I've spent wishing to be relaxing on a beach somewhere exotic, we've never taken a family trip to anywhere sunny. We have always preferred the wilderness or cross country roadtrips in a cramped van, usually with a destination somewhere in the midwestern United States.

My siblings' vocational choices also reflect our eccentricity as a family. Maura works for the National Parks Service in their Exotic Plant Management branch. She basically gets paid to hang out in and take care of the most beautiful places in North America . Jacob, the doofus with the funny outfit at the triathlon, has been off in South Korea for three years teaching little kids how to speak English. Kathryn is doing everything from being a videographer for an after school program that teaches kids about art and creativity to making espresso drinks for the Seward neighborhood in Minneapolis to nannying an adorable three year old. And as for me, I have this column and some big dreams.

The point I'm trying to make with all of these anecdotes about my strange family is that despite not always appearing like a perfect, or even a great family, to belong to, we do a decent job of being a family. Over the course of seventeen years, I have wrestled with accepting my family but never has there been a day I didn't want them to be mine. Being a happy family doesn't require that coveted Disney trip or a tradition of athletic excellence or showing up on time to events—all you need is some love and perhaps a handful of pirate jokes.