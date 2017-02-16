The Region 6 BPA would like to thank M State Detroit Lakes for hosting the competition and for allowing them to use the campus facilities to run the competition.

BPA is an extracurricular activity that competes at the regional, state and national levels. The high schools include Detroit Lakes, East Grand Forks, Henning, Menahga, New York Mills, Park Rapids, Pine River-Backus, Sebeka, Underwood, Wadena-Deer Creek, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Blackduck.

Approximately 250 students competed, and the top students in each category will move on to compete at the state level in Minneapolis in March. From there, they have the opportunity to advance to the National Competition in Florida.

Detroit Lakes had 14 students compete in the regional competition and 11 qualify to compete at the state level. Detroit Lakes state qualifiers include Sarah Krengel (2nd in Fundamental Word Processing), Amber Lyman (4th in Fundamental Accounting), Do Yeon Kim (1st in Intermediate Word Processing and 2nd in Banking and Finance), Molly Tinjum (2nd in Desktop Publishing and 6th in Fundamental Word Processing), Megan Sorlien (5th in Advanced Word Processing and 3rd in Desktop Publishing), Thomas Eckman (5th in Desktop Publishing), Alexis VanMaldeghem (7th in Basic Office Systems and Procedures), Blake Itzen (4th in Desktop Publishing), Leiana-Lavette Woodard (1st in Fundamental Word Processing), Jocelyn Patnaude (6th in Desktop Publishing), Madison Hagen (4th in Extemporaneous Speech and 1st in Interview Skills).