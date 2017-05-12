Both full- and part-time tutors are being recruited to begin a year of paid service this fall. By joining Reading Corps or Math Corps, individuals will be helping more than 35,000 students statewide. Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps are statewide programs to help every Minnesota student succeed in reading by the end of third grade, and in math by the end of eighth grade.

Detroit Lakes area schools that have been awarded tutor positions are: Detroit Lakes Middle School, Roosevelt Elementary and Rossman Elementary. There are approximately 900 sites statewide awarded this status.

Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps tutors commit to 11 months of service, during which they earn $574 (full-time) every two weeks and an education award of up to $5,815 to help pay for further education at the end of their service. Full-time tutors are also eligible for health insurance and child care assistance.

Math and literacy tutors are fully trained by Math Corps and Reading Corps. Tutor candidates come from a variety of backgrounds, ranging from high school graduates to retirees. Mid-career individuals considering a professional change are also excellent candidates. Parents also find serving as a tutor is a great way to support their child's school.

To learn more about Reading Corps or Math Corps, or to apply to serve as a tutor, visit readingandmath.net or contact 866-859-2825.

About Minnesota Reading Corps

One in three Minnesota third graders is not reading at grade level. Minnesota Reading Corps, a statewide program, provides a solution. The program places trained AmeriCorps tutors in schools and preschools, where they deliver proven literacy strategies to help children get ready for Kindergarten and on track to become successful readers by the end of third grade. A rigorous study conducted by the University of Chicago finds Reading Corps to be one of the most effective literacy programs nationwide. For more information, please visit www.minnesotareadingcorps.org.

About Minnesota Math Corps

State exam results show 40 percent of Minnesota eighth graders do not demonstrate grade-level proficiency in math. Minnesota Math Corps provides a solution to help students become successful 21st century learners and to narrow achievement gaps. The program places trained AmeriCorps tutors in Minnesota schools to deliver research-based math strategies that help students in grades four through eight build the skills needed to succeed in math. For more information about this statewide program, please visit www.minnesotamathcorps.org.

About AmeriCorps

AmeriCorps engages more than 75,000 men and women in intensive service each year at more than 21,000 locations including nonprofits, schools, public agencies, and community and faith-based groups across the country. AmeriCorps members help communities tackle pressing problems while mobilizing millions of volunteers for the organizations they serve. Members gain valuable professional, educational, and life benefits, and the experience has a lasting impact on the members and the communities they serve. AmeriCorps consists of three main programs: AmeriCorps State and National, whose members serve with national and local nonprofit and community groups; AmeriCorps VISTA, through which members serve full time fighting poverty; and AmeriCorps NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps), a team-based residential program for young adults 18-24 who carry out projects in public safety, the environment, youth development, and disaster relief and preparedness. For more information, visit www.NationalService.gov .