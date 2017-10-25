LP-A students attend NHS leadership academy

Over 100 students from around the state attended trainings on the "Elements of Leadership," and shared ideas on how to implement various activities in their own communities.

Author, musician, and speaker Nate Eklund gave an inspirational presentation on how to "think outside the box." Eklund is a former high school teacher and principal, who encouraged the students to challenge their leadership skills beyond the traditional limits.

In addition, several breakout sessions and a special session by Doug Erickson, executive director of the Minnesota Association of Honor Societies, encouraged the student leaders to be a positive force in their communities.

A representative from Josten's Incorporated showed character lessons that may be of use in the schools for leadership training. Since LP-A uses Josten's as a purchasing agent, their resources come at no additional cost to the school.