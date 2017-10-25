Burnside earns scholarship from LP-A Education Association

Burnside is a senior at North Dakota State University in Fargo, majoring in Science Education. While at NDSU, Burnside has been involved in the "Allied Sciences Club," and plans to complete her teaching degree in the spring of 2019.

Burnside says, "I am looking forward to working with a diverse group of students to help them reach their goals. I would potentially like to stay around the Lake Park-Audubon area for my student teaching and my teaching career."

Each year, the Lake Park-Audubon Education Association gives out scholarships to help LP-A alumni that are going into their senior year of college, majoring in an education field. The amount of the scholarship varies from year to year, depending on the number of applicants chosen.