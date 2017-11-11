LPA's National Honor Society to host blood drive Nov. 17
This November, find the hero in you by donating blood to the United Blood Services.
On Friday, Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Park-Audubon High School's National Honor Society will be sponsoring a blood drive in the high school theater.
To schedule an appointment, contact NHS Advisor Cheryl Hogie at her email, chogie@lpa.k12.mn.us, by phone at 218-325-0754 (high school office) or come to the high school between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 17 to make a donation.