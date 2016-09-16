On Sunday, September 18, Holy Rosary Catholic Church is presenting a dedicatory concert to unveil the new pipe organ and music space. Counting the pipes and digital ranks together, the new instrument features the equivalent of 105 ranks or over 6000 pipes.

The Detroit Lakes Concert is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, located at1043 Lake Avenue. The concert is free and open to the public.

The dedicatory concert will feature Organist Christopher Stroh of the Basilica of St. Mary, Minneapolis.

Also on Sunday, the 11 a.m. Mass will include a Mass of Blessing and Dedication of the new music space with Bishop Michael Hoeppner, followed by a noon Parish community pot luck.

The new music space at Holy Rosary includes the new pipe organ, plus a dedicated space for chorus, hand bells, and instrumentalists. The worship space has also been enhanced with a new sound system and video system with a multi-functional large screen.

The new pipe organ at Holy Rosary Church was built by Moe Pipe Organ Company of Wadena, MN. The organ required about 4,500 hours of labor to construct and install. The visual design of the organ is designed to reflect the modern style of the church’s interior which was originally designed by the famous architect & furniture designer, Marcel Breuer. The basic tonal concept of the organ was drawn from instruments of the late 19th and early 20thcentury American organ builders along with a heavy dose of American Classic tonal design. The concept was built on in order to create an instrument which will function well in a modern worship environment as well as faithfully render the wide range of organ repertoire in a concert environment. It will be able to handle music from Bach to Widor, to modern organ music and orchestral transcriptions. The sound of the organ will be able to range from a prayerful whisper-soft ethereal sound over which you could easily talk in a normal voice to a majestic, earth-shaking roar and everything in between.

The organ console contains over 160 stops plus over 100 other controls. The organ is comprised of 63 ranks of pipes totaling 3,843 individual pipes. The pipes are made of wood, tin, lead and zinc. The largest pipes, measuring over 20 feet in length and weighing several hundred pounds, are in the outside towers of the cased and are from the first, and second Open Diapasons. The smallest pipes, smaller than a drinking straw are located inside the organ case. The Pontifical Trumpet and the Trompette en Chamade, made of polished copper, are installed horizontally in the dark spaces and are the center of each organ façade.

The pipes come from several sources, including some reused from the churches previous Wicks pipe organ, others donated to the church from another Wicks pipe organ, some from Moe Pipe Organ Company’s inventory of vintage pipework, as well as an American Pipe maker who supplied new, custom-built pipes for the facades of the organ. All of the vintage pipework was carefully cleaned, repaired, and re-voiced to blend well with each other as well as the new pipework.

The organ also incorporates MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) and can produce thousands of additional organ and orchestral sounds as well as many sounds not usually available on an organ.

There are 34 digital voices that play over 14 audio channels. There are 12 full range speakers plus four specially designed and custom built bass cabinets. The digital stops are recorded from actual pipes; the majority from historic English organs built by the likes of Willis and Hill. There are also a few stops from American builders like Skinner and Casavant. The purpose of these digital voices is to augment the main pipe organ in ways that the space available for the organ would not have permitted.

The casework of the organ is constructed of red oak. It is finished to match the other woodwork in the church. The total estimated weight of the organ including the casework, interior structures, and all the pipes is 37,800 pounds. The organ contains approximately 12,000 screws and bolts.

The electrical system of the organ is computerized and comprised of various solid-state electronic components that work together to translate the organist’s movements at the console into the music you hear from the pipes. Each of the 3,521 pipes has a small electro-mechanical valve underneath it which controls the flow of air to the pipes. The electrical system contains about 25 miles of wire as well as over 15,000 individually soldered electrical connections.

Christopher Stroh, the featured organist at September, 18th’s Dedicatory Concert, has been serving as Principal Organist at The Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis since September 2006. He earned his Baccalaureate and Master’s degrees in organ and sacred music at Saint John’s University, Collegeville, as a student of Kim Kasling. He has also studied with Joanne Pearson, James Biery, Marilyn Biery, and David Jenkins.

Stroh has been heard in concerts, recitals, and in worship services throughout the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes regions, has performed with several distinguished Twin Cities ensembles, and has been aired on Minnesota Public Radio’s Pipedreams. In 2008 he premiered selections from The Minnesota Organ Book to the National Convention of the American Guild of Organists. Currently, Christopher is curating a year-long organ concert and recital series to celebrate the 65th dedication of The Basilica’s organ, Wicks Opus 3047 (influenced by Willis IV), IV manuals and 82 ranks.