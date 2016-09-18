We stand with standing rock

Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in Los Angeles, California, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Numerous Native American tribes across the country are supporting their Standing Rock brothers and sisters in their protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the White Earth Tribal Council is one of them after passing a resolution.

"We stated we were standing strong with them," said Terry Tibbetts, the White Earth Tribal Council Chairman.

But he was quick to say it's not a matter of supporting the protests themselves, it's about helping a fellow tribe protect their land, their gravesites, and keep their drinking water clean.

"They're endangering their fresh water supply. These things (oil pipelines) aren't build to last. It's an endangerment," Tibbetts said.

Tibbetts says the pipeline construction has "ignited a storm," but "it still is a peaceful protest," and they plan on supporting it.

"We got Enbridge stopped over here for the time being," he said, adding that he doesn't know how long construction will remain halted.

The Enbridge construction halt is not what the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce wanted to see. Bill Blaza, senior vice president of public affairs and business development at the Minnesota Chamber, says Enbridge's decision to withdraw its application for the Sandpiper Pipeline is "disappointing and symptomatic of one of our state's greatest economic challenges," adding that "Billions of dollars of investment and thousands of jobs will now go to other states. Minnesota also loses the type of long-term infrastructure necessary for the development and growth of our economy."

Blaza suggests the state "re-evaluate its regulatory process for such projects."

But for White Earth--and Standing Rock-- they say it's not about the money, it's about the environment.

"These things are leakers, man," Tibbetts said, adding that we all--whites and Native Americans alike--share a water source, and if it becomes contaminated we will all face the consequences.

For now, the Obama administration has stepped in at the North Dakota Access Pipeline, pausing construction there as well, but the protesters are not going anywhere.

Tibbetts said the White Earth tribe is getting their ducks in a row, planning a meeting with the Minnesota Tribal Affairs Council to discuss the pipeline construction and what can be done about it as well as gathering goods to send to their protesting brothers and sisters.

"This (protest) is going to go into the winter," Tibbetts said, adding that he thinks one of the tactics may be to just freeze out the protesters in the midst of the harsh North Dakota winter. "Financially, we'll give them what we can, give them blankets, clothing, whatever we can do."

They are also gathering up firewood and wild rice to send until they can go out and join the protestors themselves.

"We're planning on going out as soon as next week," Tibbetts said, adding that he has put in an official request asking all tribal chairmen to go out.

"It's a nation-wide support now. Everyone's in support with Standing Rock," Tibbetts said.

And he says they're still holding their own over there.

"White earth is standing strong with our brothers to the west," Tibbetts emphasized.