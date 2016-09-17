New Becker County jail to be built on Highway 59 North

The Kanabec County Jail was designed by the same architectural firm that is designing the new Becker County Jail.

How right that 16th Century poet was. New jails these days look more like nice brick office buildings, at least on the outside.

Becker County residents will soon find out for themselves what a new jail looks like: The county is moving forward on plans to build a $16 million-to-$18 million jail on Highway 59, just north of Seaberg Power Sports.

That's a lot of money, but the county is under state order to either close or replace its 43-bed maximum security jail at the courthouse.

"We are under mandate from the Department of Corrections," said County Sheriff Todd Glander. "If we don't do something, we'll have to turn it into a 90-day facility."

"The Department of Corrections has pretty strict guidelines we have to follow," added County Administrator Jack Ingstad.

And since the existing jail is at capacity, the county has been paying a lot of money to other counties, including Hubbard, Douglas, Todd, Morrison, Kandiyohi and Wilkin, to board Becker County inmates in their jails.

There is a concern that with jail construction planned at some of those counties in the next few years, Becker County inmates will have to be boarded further and further away, increasing travel time and costs, Ingstad said.

At an average of $55 per inmate per day, the county expects to spend about $615,000 next year on inmate boarding costs.

"That's as much as a bond payment," Ingstad said.

Looking for ways to lower those costs, a brainstorming session was held recently including staff from county administration, the sheriff's office, district judges, courts, probation, the county attorney's office, city attorney's office and others.

"We met to discuss what we can do to reduce the number of people we have boarded, basically the number of people we have in jail," Ingstad said.

The county has changed its policy on extradition, and will no longer pick up low-level offenders from distant counties, although the warrant will remain active.

Judges could order electronic home monitoring and GPS tracking prior to sentencing, and changes could be made to consolidate the court process for less serious offenders, to lessen jail wait time between hearings.

Drugs, alcohol and poverty are all leading to higher crime rates, Glander said.

"Something is going on in this county," said Ingstad, "We can't continue in the direction of incarcerating all our citizens."

The new jail will be located on a nearly-17-acre pie-shaped piece of land that is now empty except for a former gravel pit. The dug out area will be restored to buildable land via county gravel tax funds. There is no estimate at this point as to that cost.

The Detroit Lakes City Council on Tuesday approved on first reading the annexation of 16.83 acres of county-owned land into the city for the county's new jail.

"Our largest need (from city sewer and water infrastructure) is fire suppression," Ingstad said. "We have to make sure we can meet our needs."

The jail will be built to house about 156 inmates, said Ingstad, and possibly as many as 192 inmates, said Glander.

Becker County's new jail layout will be a two-level pod design, similar to jails designed by Klein McCarthy Architects at Kanabec County and Douglas County in Minnesota.

"There have been no escapes since they opened," Ingstad said.

Construction time for the Kanabec County Jail was 16 months.

The pie-shaped pods allow separation of various categories of prisoners, and give staff in the central control area a clear view of the entire facility, which is safer for guards and inmates alike.

The new design will also allow plumbers and electricians to work on cells from a rear service corridor, rather than entering the cells as they currently do.

The new jail will continue local programs that help inmates get their high school equivalency degree or work on drug and alcohol problems.

County commissioners will again be touring the Kanabec County jail facility on Wednesday, Sept. 21 to refine their suggestions for the architect. Glander and his staff will join the tour.

The jail project is expected to be bid out in March of 2017 with construction beginning in May of that year.

"The longest lead time for our jail project will likely be pre-constructed cell pods, if that is the direction the architect recommends," said Ingstad.

County officials tried hard to keep the jail downtown, but there were just too many barriers to tearing down the existing jail and rebuilding on the same spot, Ingstad said.

All inmates would have had to be boarded-out for two years, an expensive proposition, and the end result would have been a jail with fewer beds than needed.

"That was one of about 20 factors in the way of a downtown jail expansion," Ingstad said.

"There was a big risk of significant overruns and extensive boarding of inmates," he said. And there were security, health and transportation issues.

While keeping the inmates in jail during construction would technically be feasible, Ingstad said it would have led to emergency evacuations and other issues.

"I don't believe it would have been possible to keep the inmates in the facility during construction," he said, noting that he has seen too many unexpected problems during building projects, especially involving contaminated air circulated through the building from fresh paint or chemical fumes.

The last jail project, in 1991, "was a total add-on, prisoners were able to stay in the jail while the addition was built," Ingstad said. "This would have been new construction from the ground up."

Much as county officials wanted to keep the jail downtown, "it just was not meant to be — the public would have ended up with less than their money's worth and it would be obsolete in 10 years with no area to expand," Ingstad said.

The county minimum security jail, or workhouse, will also be moving into the new jail, to reduce staffing costs.

Under the current setup, one guard has to remain there during the day to watch just a handful of inmates that don't qualify for work-release, said Glander.

The dispatchers will also be relocated to the new jail, where they will help keep an eye on perimeter security and provide an extra set of eyes for officers inside the jail.

The sheriff's office will remain in its current quarters, and inmates will continue to be brought to the existing sally port and up through a secure corridor on the roof to the courts annex, where they will stay in holding cells until their turn in court.

The vacated jail space has been offered to the Detroit Lakes Police Department, and if the city is not interested, county health and human services may move one of its units over there to relieve overcrowding.

"I think we did due diligence by looking at all the options," said Glander. "We exhausted all the options."

The county has budgeted $3 million in reserves for the jail project, and will not need to look at bonding until next year at the earliest, unless it decides to bond earlier to capture lower interest rates, Ingstad said.