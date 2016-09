DETROIT LAKES – Westbound Interstate 94 is blocked between Osakis and Alexandria due to a crash, according to the Minnesota DOT.

Recommended for you

Westbound traffic is being directed off I-94 at Osakis. All motorists must exit and use an alternate route toward Alexandria.

Westbound I-94 will remain closed until further notice.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.