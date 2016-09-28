Some of the women who come to DOVE make art. Paintings like this one line the hallway where the women stay.

There are more abused women and children than there is room to put them. That is the sad statistic coming from the White Earth Reservation's only shelter, and it has staff there thinking expansion.

By the end of December this year, Sonia Christensen, DOVE's shelter coordinator, believes the women's shelter will have served 600 women and children since opening in May of 2012. As of September, they have already helped over 550 women and children.

DOVE, which stands for Down On Violence Everyday, is a 60-day shelter in White Earth, allowing women and children who are experiencing domestic violence to stay for two months, hopefully giving them enough time to become "self-sustaining," as Christensen puts it, but it's more challenging than it may sound.

"We need more space," Christensen said, adding that it's difficult when they have so many people calling for assistance, but they don't have room.

While the shelter has noticed a marked decrease in children coming to the shelter lately, they are still serving an average of 60-plus women per year--and they're full.

The solution when they are full is to refer callers to other shelters or wait for something to open up, which is difficult too because the woman in need is forced to leave the community, which can sometimes deter them from getting the help they need it.

"The shelter allows a lot of our community members to stay...and access tribal help," said Tanya Vold, DOVE's senior administrator. "Before they had to go to Fargo or Bemidji."

Now that women can stay in the community, they don't have to uproot themselves or their children to get help, and the shelter workers believe more women are benefitting from the support.

But while the distance women have to travel to get help has been shortened, not all of the difficulties are made easier staying in the community.

"There's not enough affordable housing available (in the community)," Christensen said, adding that there are extensions, so women can stay longer than 60 days, if they need to.

The highly secure building surrounded by a fence gives women the assurance they need to feel safe, and it gives them time.

Jodie Sunderland, the community advocacy coordinator for the shelter, says before the shelter, women experiencing domestic violence were given five days in a motel.

"Who can get their lives together in five days?" Christensen asks.

The shelter has offered women the chance to "transition" from a dangerous situation to a situation where they can sustain themselves.

While having a shelter in the community can be beneficial, it also makes getting workers difficult.

"We have a hard time recruiting volunteers due to the closeness of our community--everybody knows everybody," Vold said.

Although, being in White Earth does allow them to be "culturally appropriate" while helping the women transition. The shelter offers spiritual advisors and smudging, a traditional native cleansing ceremony.

"Having the ability to do that in the native community is very important," Vold said, adding that some women who had been referred to other shelters due to limited space at DOVE were not able to smudge at other shelters.

While remaining culturally appropriate, the shelter is welcoming and considerate of all ethnicities "We make sure we are inviting to every ethnicity we work with," Christensen said. "We help any victim. It doesn't matter what their background is."

And they help in more ways than just supplying a bed.

They offer mental health services once a week, basically supplying a standing appointment for anyone who decides they would like to utilize the time. They also make sure to supply transportation services, utilizing Becker County and White Earth transits.

And they are always sure to have someone on staff.

Vold wanted to emphasize the "accessibility" to the DOVE program.

There are always workers on call 24/7. Victims can call the DOVE hotline (1-877-830-DOVE) toll free anytime.

They also have community advocates who will go out into the community, as long as the situation is safe, and work with individuals living in their own home.

Women can also continue working with the shelter program through community advocacy after transitioning back into the community.

While the shelter specifically serves victims of domestic violence, they are also available to help victims of sexual assault, stalking, dating violence, elder abuse, trafficking and general crime.

As of late they have been receiving more calls from those experiencing elder abuse. Before, many people thought the shelter was only for young women experiencing domestic violence, but they have made it clear that is not the case.

People call for a number of reasons, whether it is a need for mental health support, homelessness, etc. and the workers at the shelter do their best to help.

"We try to find them another facility and make arrangements to find them a safe place to stay (if they cannot be housed at the facility),"Christensen said.

The shelter also serves men who call, helping them find a safe place to go, which is usually a homeless shelter as there are not any shelters specifically for men facing domestic violence.

With October marking Domestic Awareness Month, the shelter works to not only educate about domestic violence but also celebrate happy, healthy relationships with their Happy Harvest Festival this year on Oct. 29.

"Domestic abuse has no boundaries," Vold said, adding, "Statistically, native women are victimized at a higher rate."

She says there are a lot of "unique challenges that people living in tribal lands face," which make domestic abuse that much more difficult to get out of. If a man is abusive, but he supplies the transportation, housing or child care, a woman may stay in the abusive relationship due to the economic hardship people face on tribal lands.

And domestic violence comes in many forms, which some may not even realize until it has become physical.

"Domestic violence isn't just physical abuse--it's isolation, verbal threats, financial exploitation," Sunderland said, adding that identifying those red flags is very critical, and they work diligently at the shelter to get women out of those situations before it becomes physical.

There is also "a lot of underreporting," Vold added, due to the fear women have that they won't be taken seriously.

And the cycle of abuse is part of what makes it difficult for women to get help the second or third or eighth time they are abused.

The workers at the shelter know that women--more often than not--return to their abuser.

"Statistically, a woman leaves up to seven times before she leaves for good," Vold said.

"We're still supportive (if a woman decides to return to an abusive situation)," Christensen added. "They can still call us."

Sunderland added that "When residents come here and takes advantage of their time here...they can quickly transition and really work towards getting out on their own."

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call Day One Emergency Shelter at 1-866-223-1111. The line will automatically connect you to the shelter closest to you.