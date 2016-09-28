Snazzier buses for Becker County?

Ryan Damlo wants to put some pizzazz into the workaday image of Becker County Transit.

Aiming to get more people on the dial-a-ride buses, the transit director hopes to land a $30,000 Commuter Challenge grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

He's done it before — last year he won $18,000 of the $20,000 grant application he made on behalf of Wadena County. He is transit director for both Wadena and Becker counties.

"It's a marketing grant that allows systems like Becker County to use the marketing money funded by the state to encourage people to use transit," Damlo said.

Riders pay $1.50 to ride up to five miles.

"We're trying to help rebrand ourselves to let people know we're there and available," Damlo said. "We want to just keep on expanding and growing."

The slogan for Becker County Transit is "just Try It," he said. "If you've never, ever rode it before — jump on the bus."

Too many people think public transportation is just for the elderly or the disabled, when they themselves could also be riding happily to and from work, or appointments, or shopping.

Becker County Transit now operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. It serves Frazee on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Damlo would like to see the buses run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, so people could more easily take them to and from work, and he'd like to see them run for four hours on Saturdays — as well as daily service from Frazee to Detroit Lakes.

"We hope to have that (expanded hours and service) available in 2017," he said, but that has not won final approval from MnDOT yet.

If Damlo can land the $30,000 Commuter Challenge grant, "we would begin with creating the marketing plan to make sure we can use the funds to hit our target market across the grant timeline, ending Dec. 31, 2017," he said in his proposal to MnDOT.

"We would use print, radio and social media ads, as well as job and resource fairs, and on-bus marketing tools, such as surveys and public outreach. Our timeline would be from October 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017."

His proposed budget includes $8,000 each for radio and newspaper promotions; $4,000 for free rides to special events (as many as 20 four-hour events); $3,000 to update five buses and for graphics on the buses, using the Commuter Challenge logo.

Another $2,000 would go to website creation and content, and $2,000 would be earmarked for production and editing of three to four promotional videos.

There would be $1,500 slated for screen advertising on the buses, with short ads playing during a 16-minute loop daily for 12 months.

Another $1,000 would go to special events such as booth registration fees, signage and literature; and $500 would be used for promotion on social media like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Damlo has created a 15-month timeline, starting Oct. 1 with pre-launch planning, the first ad buys and a Facebook push, and ending with holiday shopping events in December of 2017.

In between are free ride events, weekly prizes, new commercials, monthly prizes, and participation in events ranging from Polar Fest to Water Carnival and every major happening in between.

"I'm hopeful," he said of Becker County's chances of landing the big Commuter Challenge grant. "But it kind of depends on who else applies for it and how much they have to give out this year."