Cancer awareness, knowledge is prevention

While cancer remains the second-leading cause of death in the United States, with only heart disease claiming more lives, there is a silver lining to the cancer cloud. Statistics released by the American Cancer Society show that more people than ever are surviving cancer. The cancer death rate in the United States has dropped by nearly 25 percent since its peak in 1991. Many factors no doubt contribute to the decline in cancer-related deaths, but the decline in smokers may be near the top of that list. In addition, advances in cancer research and treatments and highly effective campaigns educating men, women and children about the dangers of cancer are also contributing to the decline in cancer-related deaths.