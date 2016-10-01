Crime & accidents

At 6:56 a.m. the Detroit Lakes Fire Department responded to a power line that caught fire on the 21000 block of Highway 21 near Sunlite Bar. The fire department was on the scene for about 12 minutes.

At 7:33 a.m. a caller reported property damage done on the 20000 block of County Road 29, where several mailboxes were reportedly knocked over.

At 9:33 a.m. a caller reported 11 chickens had been killed by a ranch mink on the 24000 block of County Road 32.

At. 11:02 a.m. a burglary was reported on the 200 block of Elm Street, where guns and an Xbox were reported stolen.

At 11:47 a.m. a caller reported believing someone had stolen a wallet out of a purse at Walmart.

Saturday, Sept. 17

At 6:41 a.m. gloves and a flashlight were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 25000 block of Brandy Lake Road in Detroit Lakes.

Sunday, Sept. 18

At 6:58 p.m. a caller reported property damage done on the 200 block of South Lake Street where a truck topper window was busted and a fire extinguisher was broken.

At 8:52 p.m. a 2010 Chevy Malibu was reported stolen. The vehicle had reportedly been missing since Saturday evening.

Monday, Sept. 19

At 10:03 a.m. fishing equipment was reported stolen from the 20000 block of County Road 131 in Detroit Lakes.

At 10:08 a.m. a pontoon was reported stolen from the 25000 block of County Highway 9 in Lake Park.

At 4:39 p.m. a caller reported a vehicle's window had been broken on the 400 block of Andrews Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

At 7:48 p.m. a snowmobile and trailer were reported stolen in Detroit Lakes.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

At 12:21 p.m. four tires were slashed on the 21000 block of 165th Street in Audubon.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

At 10:31 a.m. a caller reported garbage had been dumped into a dumpster without permission.

At 7:54 p.m. an iPhone 6s was reported stolen from the Helping Hand Thrift Store.

Thursday, Sept. 22

At 8 a.m. a weed wacker was reported stolen from the 300 block of Plover Street in Audubon.

Friday, Sept. 23

At 10:01 a.m. a single-shop pellet gun was reported stolen from the 26000 block of Paradise Point Road.

At 3:01 p.m. a theft was reported at the Detroit Lakes High School

Saturday, Sept. 24

At 11:39 a.m. a television and blu-ray player were reported stolen from the 20000 block of County Highway 21 in Detroit Lakes.

At 12:42 p.m. two mailboxes were reported damaged on the 23000 block of County Highway 32.

Sunday, Sept. 25

At 9:47 p.m. a cell phone was reported stolen from Ecumen.

At 12:14 p.m. a caller reported property damage done to a car while it was parked at the Big Rush Lake public water access in Ponsford.

Monday, Sept. 26

At 10:49 a.m. an extension ladder was reported stolen from the 200 block of Willow Street. The caller stated the ladder may have been taken up to a year and a half ago.

At 11:26 a.m. a motor vehicle accident was reported on James Street where a vehicle reportedly rolled into the high school parking lot. No one was reported injured in the incident.

At 5:09 p.m. an ATV, which was valued at $4,000, was stolen from the 29000 block of Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

At 12:11 a.m. a bike was stolen.

At 8:19 p.m. a caller reported all the apples on a tree were taken from the 28000 block of Mountain Road in Detroit Lakes.

Thursday, Sept. 29

At 10:22 a.m. a theft was reported at the Detroit Lakes High School.

At 12:23 p.m. a caller reported property damage done to a self-registration booth at the Hungry Man Campground.

At 6:30 p.m. a caller reported property damage done to a residence on the 25000 block of County Highway 39 where multiple screens had been cut, but no entry was made.