Happenings

Eagles Crow Hunt: The Detroit Lakes Eagles will be hosting a "Crow Hunt" at 6:30 p.m. The registration and rules meeting will be held at Detroit Lakes Eagles Club on Friday, Sept. 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Entry fee for 3-person team is $30; Sixty percent payout to top three teams. For more information call the Eagles Club at 218-847-5267. Eagle Club is also having a fill the pantry for the local food shelf. Donations can be dropped off after 4 p.m. weekdays or noon on Saturday. Ends Oct 4th. Call Kim at 847-5267.

Annual Fall Festival : The Annual Fall Festival: "The Duck Stops Here!" starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Spend a beautiful day on the refuge and celebrate the Duck Stamp. There will be children's activity trail, puppet shows, duck calling demonstration, annual Photo Contest exhibit, guided tours and more. Lunch will be available for sale by the Friends of Tamarac.

Sunday, October 2

Oktoberfest: Oktoberfest at the Frazee Event Center goes from noon to 8 p.m. At $12 per person, the event features a dance to live music by the Leon Olsen Band and the Jerry & Joyce Band. German and American food and cash bar available.

Knights breakfast fundraiser: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a pancake/French toast and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Holy Rosary Parish Center.

Church Pork Roast Dinner: The Lake Park Lutheran Church is having a dinner Sunday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pork roast, mashed potatoes, corn, lefse and more. Craft table with homemade goods. Cost is $8.50 per person; children 6-12 years old are $4.50; children five and under are free.

Roast Beef Supper: The Hegland Lutheran Church in Hawley is having its roast beef supper from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Full dinner of roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, lefse and more. Cost is $11 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and children five and under are free. Also featured will be a Garden Canned Goods, Bake Sale and quilt raffle. Located from Highway 10, three miles south on Highway 32 and a half mile west on 40th avenue south. All are welcome.

Free Tamarac movie: Movie "The Private Life of Deer" starts at 2 p.m. Peek into the complex society of these smart adaptable creatures with impressive skills, senses and family lives. 50 min.

Monday, October 3

Rotary Wine Tasting: 2016 Rotary Wine Tasting will be held at Spanky's Stone Hearth in Vergas from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Four course meal paired with four wines. Entertainment provided by Detroit Lakes and Frazee High School Band and Choir students. All proceeds benefit their Music Programs. Advance ticket sales are $50. Contact Jen Wentz by emailing jennifer.wentz11@yahoo.com for more information.

P.E.O. meeting: Chapter DQ, P.E.O. will meet socially for a potluck in the home of Liz Fossen at 6 p.m. Co-hostesses are Nancy Christensen, Carolyn Armknecht and Sally Oja.

Wednesday, October 5

Title VII public meeting: The Title VII public meeting ISD#435 will be held at 5 p.m. at the Waubun High School Media Center. Contact Patti DeGroat, Indian Education Director, at 218-473-6120.

Friday, October 7

Church rummage sale: There will be a church rummage sale from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sat. Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 410 scharf Ave. in Vergas.

Saturday, October 8

Bakke Fall Supper: The Bakke Lutheran Church Fall Supper is being held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church six miles north on Cty Hwy 21 (Richwood Rd), Detroit Lakes. Menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, green beans, lefse, and desserts.

Cost is $10 for adults, children 5-12 are $4, ages 4 and under are free.

Becker County Republican Fall Fundraiser: The Becker County Republican 2016 Fall Fundraiser is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, Detroit Lakes. Cost per person is $20. This will be a buffet with ribs and fish, mashed potatoes with gravy, beans, corn, salad, bars, coffee and a cash bar. Candidates will be there to visit with. There will be entertainment, door prizes and an auction. For tickets contact John at 218-847-4638, Pete at 218-234-6644 or go to www.beckercountyrepublicans.com.

Lichen workshop: From noon to 4 p.m. at the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center join Dr. Theodore Esslinger, retired professor of the NDSU Department of Biological Sciences, as he shares his passion for lichens. After an introduction to the biology of lichens, texplore the ecology and identification in the field. You'll be amazed by the secret life of this partnership of fungus and algae. Dress for the weather, bring water and a snack. For more information call Tamarac Refuge at 218-847-2641.

Sunday, October 9

Knights Columbus Day Dinner: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a Columbus Day Dinner from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. in the Holy Rosary Parish Center. Serving roasted whole turkeys with dressing, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, coleslaw, buns and dessert. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for kids, with all proceeds returning to the area communities.

Holy Rosary Marathon: The Holy Rosary Catholic School is holding its 44th annual marathon from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. The statewide marathon for nonpublic education will rally at the Holy Rosary School parking lot on Sunday, Oct. 9 and walk, run or bike around Big and Little Detroit and back to the school, totaling 11 miles. A suggested donation is $10 for participation.

Monday, October 10

Federal Employees district meeting: The annual district Meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will be held at American Legion Post #30, 2010 South Pebble Lake Road in Fergus Falls on Columbus Day, October 10th. The meeting starts with registration from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Speakers include Minnesota Federation President Karen Thygeson, Immediate Past President John Schmidt &.Region V Field Vice President Carol Ek. Representative Bud Nornes & Senator Bill Ingebrigtsen will also speak and answer questions in the afternoon.Lunch will be included with the $20 registration fee. It is necessary to contact Carolyn Billing by October 1 to reserve a meal by emailing carolynbilling@charter.net or calling 218-736-5643.For driving directions, contact Detroit Lakes Chapter President Virginia Weston by email aldercy@arvig.net or phone 218-847-6483.

Women's Bible Study: Lakes Area Vineyard is holding a bible study called "Unglued" for women. Childcare is provided. The studies will run from Oct. 10 to Nov. 21 on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information call Marsha Watland at 701-367-9819.

Miscellaneous

These Happenings section items or events do not have a specific date, or take place on more than one day.

Women's Domestic Violence Education Support Group: Lakes Crisis & Resource Center hosts a Women's Domestic Violence Education Support Group every Wednesday from 5:30—6:30 p.m. in the crisis center. Call to pre-register at 218-847-8572 or 218-847-7446. Childcare is available upon request.

Eagles Pinochle: Eagles Pinochle will be every Wednesday night beginning at 6:30 pm in the Eagles Club located at 112 West Holmes St in Detroit Lakes.

Neighbor to Neighbor Exercise Class: Neighbor to Neighbor Exercise Class will be meeting at the Harvest Fellowship Church in Frazee at 10:30 am and at the Vergas Event Center at 9:30 am every Thursday of the month.

BC Senior Meals: Meals for persons 60 and older are served several times each week at nutrition sites in Detroit Lakes, Lake Park, Osage and Wolf Lake or can be delivered directly to homes in these communities, Frazee and Callaway, via the Meals on Wheels program. One-day advance notice of attendance is required at many sites. For more information, call Lake Park at 238-5336, Detroit Lakes at 847-5823, Osage/Wolf Lake at 573-3663, Frazee at 847-5823, Ogema at 877-498-2865, and Callaway (Meals on Wheels only) at 847-5823.

Senior Center Activities: The DL Senior Citizens Center has activities all month long. Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. is Pinochle; at 1 p.m. there will be 500 and other games. Whist is played on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. The third Wednesday of each month will be a celebration of birthdays for the month. The second Monday of each month there will be a Site Council meeting at 11 a.m. For more information, call 847-5823.

Senior Social: A Senior Social is held the first and third Thursday of the month at the Neighbor to Neighbor office in Frazee. The address is 501 W. Juniper Suite B. (the "blue building" on old Hwy. 10). Call 218-334-3559 for more information

Rummikub, more games: Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., come to Holy Rosary fireplace room for coffee, desserts and a game of cards, board games or Rummikub. Everyone is welcome.

Dunvilla Lions Club: The Dunvilla Lions Club will meet the 3rd Tuesday of every month at 7 pm at the Dunn Township Hall.

Lakes Area Farmers Market: Fresh, local produce and products are up for sale every Tuesday and Saturday at People's Park in Detroit Lakes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. now through October.

TOPS Chapter 1251: TOPS Chapter 1251, Lake Park, meets Tuesdays starting with the weigh-in at 12:15 p.m. in the Lake Park Lutheran Church basement room. Please use the West entrance and take the basement stairs. New members are always welcome. Call 218-532-2883 for more information.

TOPS Chapter 30: Minnesota TOPS Chapter 30 meets Mondays in Trinity Lutheran Church choir room. Weigh in is at 4:15 p.m., followed by meeting at 4:30.

TOPS Chapter 910: Take Off Pounds Sensibly members help each other stay on track to their weight loss goal. No diets, no food to buy and no workouts to follow. Visitors and new members are always welcome. TOPS chapter 910 meets every Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, DL. For more information, contact Marlys at 847-6331 or Pam at 847-5760 or pamsgenereux@hotmmail.com. Yearly fee is $28.

Bone Builders: An exercise class for seniors called "Bone Builders" is being held at Harvest Fellowship Church in Frazee, Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and also at the Vergas Event Center, Thursdays at 9:30.a.m. The group focuses on low-impact and balance exercises.

Caregiver discussion group: A caregiver discussion group is held the first Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Detroit Lakes. Are you caring for a friend or family member age 60 or older? Join other caregivers for education, sharing, problem-solving and refreshments. Facilitated by Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota. All are welcome. Contact Jaime at (218) 850-8616 with questions.

Foster homes needed: Foster homes are needed. If you or someone you know can help, please call Becker County Children and Family Services 218-847-5628 and ask for Intake. You can make a difference in a child's life.

Be a foster grandparent: For those 55 and older interested in being a foster grandparent through the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council program, call 1-800-584-7020 or visit www.tvoc.org.

Adoption grants available: Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church LCMC has grant funds available for families wishing to adopt children. For more information, call 847-1831 or 844-7919.

Overeaters Anonymous: All Red River Valley compulsive eaters are welcome to a 12-step program on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church, DL. This is the Serenity Group DL of Overeaters Anonymous. Contact Dorene at 846-0019 for more information.

Community Alliance Church programs: Community Alliance Church, Detroit Lakes, hosts Quilting for Missions Mondays at 9:30 a.m.; The first Tuesday of every month is High Mileage (suggested ages 55 and up), which meets for "pot-blessing" meal at noon, followed by special music and a Bible nugget.

Cancer support group: Essentia Health St. Mary's Cancer Support Group meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. Please meet at the fireplace in the Clinic Lobby. The cancer support group is open to anyone who is affected by cancer — patients, survivors, family, friends or caregivers. For additional information, contact Jennifer Frank at 218-847-0880.

Library Storytime: Children ages 3 through kindergarten are invited to the Detroit Lakes Library on Thursday and Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for exciting stories and activities that are more fun than a barrel of monkeys. For more information, call 847-2168 or visit your library at 1000 Washington Ave. Information is also available online at www.larl.org.

Men's lunch, bridge club: Men's lunch and bridge club meets every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holiday Inn. Call (701) 388-4329 if you are interested in playing.

Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary: The Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary will hold a Peach Sale Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12 from 10 am until 7 pm both days. There will be 2 locations, Boys & Girls Club Thrift Store and K-Mart. If not sold out come Saturday August 13 from 10 am until 1 pm.

Lakes Area Quilt Guild: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild meets every 4th Thursday at 7 pm at Ecumen in Detroit Lakes, Emmanuel Nursing Home in the Forest Conference Center. Check us out on Facebook! All levels of quilters, new and experienced are welcome to attend.

Detroit Lakes Adult Basic Education: Adult Basic Education in Detroit Lakes is now offering coursework toward an Adult High School Diploma, as well as GED and other services. Fall hours are Monday - Thursday 8:30-3:00. Call 844-5760 for more information.

Breastfeeding support group: A Breastfeeding Support Group is Tuesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. Mary's Essentia Health conference rooms A & B. Women and children only. Please call the OB floor for more information or to sign up at 847-0804.

eReader help: Schedule a one-on-one appointment to address your eReader questions every Tuesday (10:30-11:30 a.m.) and Wednesday (4:30-5:30 p.m.) at Detroit Lakes Public Library, or call for an appointment that better fits your schedule. For more information, call Detroit Lakes Public Library at 218-847-2168.

Refuge weekly outreach: The Refuge Christian Outreach & Resource Center weekly gatherings include Monday-Friday from 7-8:30 a.m. Breakfast & Bible; Monday — Celebrate Recovery Meal at 5:45 p.m. and Meeting at 6:45 p.m. (no childcare), Wednesday — Women Ministry and Crafting at 4 p.m./Bible study on Bible Doctrine at 6 p.m., Thursday — Bible study on Battle Field of the Mind by Joyce Meyers, Friday — Christian Movie at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday — free meal and fellowship at 5-6:30 p.m. Call 847-1982 or check website calendar for updates at www.therefugeofdl.org.

Celebrate Recovery: Celebrate Recovery at The Refuge, for hurts, habits and hang-ups is Mondays begins with supper at 5:45 p.m., with large group and small group at 6:45. Call 701-367-3313 or 218-847-1982 for more information.

L.A. Moms group: L.A. (Lakes Area) Moms is designed to nurture every mother. At our L.A. Moms group, you will have a chance to socialize with other moms, hear some great teaching, have discussion time and participate in creative activities. L.A. Moms is held the first and third Wednesday of each month throughout the school year from 9-11 a.m. at the Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes. For more info, call 218-846-1199.

Birthing class: Essentia Health St. Mary's hosts childbirth preparation classes for expectant mothers in their sixth to seventh month of pregnancy. Topics include Labor & Delivery, Cesarean Birth, Role of the Labor Companion, Newborn Care, Unexpected Outcomes, Breast & Bottle Feeding, Postpartum Period, Breathing Patterns & Relaxation Techniques. Suggested donation is $30 for all five classes. Classes are Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call (218) 847-0804.

TOPS meeting: TOPS 1251 Lake Park (Take off pounds sensibly) meets every Tuesday at the Lake Park Lutheran Church. Due to increased membership we have changed the weigh-in time to 3:30 to 4:00 p.m., with the meeting time following the weigh-in time. Please use the west door and take the basement stairs to the meeting room. New members always welcome. For more information call 218-532-2883

Preschool screening: Preschool screening for 3-5 year olds for the Frazee-Vergas district is provided through Becker County Community Health Services. Call Annie at 218-847-5628 ext. 5419 to make an appointment. This one screening will provide your child the requirements for Early Childhood Screening. Minnesota law requires each child attend a health and developmental screening before kindergarten.

Adult Basic Education: GED and ESL classes are available through Detroit Lakes Adult Basic Education. Contact them at 218-844-5760 or stop by M-State, Room E 103 for a consultation. They are open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.