Young eagle that made the rounds at Turtle Lake has died

A young bald eagle that spent the month making the rounds of homes on Turtle Lake has died.

"He died in my yard," said Evie Soukup. "I knew he was not well on Sunday night — he was in my flower bed — and Monday morning he was still in the same position in my flower bed."

The DNR picked up the eagle's body Monday morning, she said.

"I've been waiting for the DNR to get back to me with what was wrong with him," she said. "There was definitely something wrong — he should not have been as tame as he was — we could all get close to him."

Not quite close enough to catch him, however, she added.

The DNR tried twice to net him so he could be taken to the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota, which rehabilitates injured birds of prey, but he flew away both times.

The neighborhood largely quit feeding the eagle, which had been going door to door enjoying cut-up perch, sunfish and salmon.

A DNR officer had originally advised feeding the eagle, but otherwise leaving it alone.

After trying to catch it and seeing how well it could fly when it wanted to, the agency advised residents to stop feeding the eagle.

A larger eagle had been seen in the vicinity of the young bird, apparently a parent, and the idea was to stop feeding him so mom or dad would resume feeding him like they're supposed to do — to let him move on and fly south for the winter.

The immature bald eagle was most likely only a few months old, perhaps born in May, said DNR Area Wildlife Manager Rob Baden in Detroit Lakes. He could not be reached for comment on Friday.

The bird was apparently a late hatch. Young birds will take handouts from people.

Immature bald eagles have mostly dark heads and tails — they get their white plumage at about age 5.

Turtle Lake residents were fond of their eagle, even though he made pet owners nervous and sometimes got into mischief.

He spent time on the roof of one house, watching workers pour concrete for a new driveway, then later flew down and left his talon-prints in the fresh concrete.

And he was a picky eater: He loved salmon and fresh sunfish and perch from the lake. He rejected tilapia.

Residents don't like to believe he starved to death, since he was quite mobile when he wanted to be, and there was plenty of food available.

"There's always fish and (other things to eat) along the shoreline," Soukup said. "I have no idea what was wrong with him."

Turtle Lake straddles the Becker County-Clay County line, and is west of Upper Cormorant Lake.