The return of the Wolf Lake Woodchucks

The first official members of the newly formed Wolf Lake Woodchucks are (front, left to right): Brody Yliniem, 7; Lydia Aho (in front of Brody), Addi Aho, 7; and Haylee Aho, 9. Their moms, Andrea Yliniemi (in back, at left) and Amanda Aho are sisters who used to belong to the club when they were gorwing up in rural Wolf Lake. The club was disbanded in 2005, but is reforming, with an organizzational meeting set for this Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in Aho's rural Menahga home.

When sisters Amanda Aho and Andrea Yliniemi were growing up in rural Becker County, they participated in a variety of 4-H activities as part of the Wolf Lake Woodchucks.

"We always thought that we would love to have our kids be in the same club as we were," says Yliniemi.

But when their kids reached school age, they discovered that the club had disbanded in 2005, as the number of kids participating in 4-H countywide was on the decline.

Though their oldest kids were able to join the Snellman-based Northern Lights 4-H Club, the sisters still wanted to have a club in their native Wolf Lake. In the past few years, 4-H participation has begun to climb again—the livestock barns at the county fair were filled almost to bursting this year — so they decided to approach the local University of Minnesota Extension office about reviving the Woodchucks.

"We had to get approval from both the county and the state," Aho said.

After going through all the paperwork to have the club re-chartered, Aho and Yliniemi received word this past month that they were approved. An organizational meeting for the 2016 incarnation of the Wolf Lake Woodchucks is set to take place at Aho's home, located at 15610 490th Ave. in rural Menahga. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

"Our future meetings are tentatively set to be held in the Wolf Lake Lions Hall at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month," Aho said.

Though the only confirmed participants will be their kids — Haylee Aho, 9; Addison "Addi" Aho, 7; Lydia Aho, 5; and Brody Yliniemi, 7 — the club is open to all kids from kindergarten through high school age.

"You can participate in 4-H up until one year after graduation," Aho added. "We want to encourage anyone who is interested to come to the meeting. "It teaches kids life skills by doing rather than reading them in a book or watching TV," Yliniemi said, noting that 4-H project activities range from cooking and sewing to raising and showing livestock, crafts, photography, shooting sports and much more.

Kids from kindergarten through second grade who participate in 4-H are known as "Cloverbuds" and their activities are age appropriate, with competition judging focused more on participation than on critiquing their work, Yliniemi said.

"Everyone gets a ribbon" at the Cloverbud level, Aho added.

Community service is also an important part of 4-H participation, Yliniemi noted.

"We did a lot of community service when we were in 4-H," Aho agreed. "It instills more of a spirit of doing for others instead of just yourselves.

"It helps them to have pride in their community, and teaches them responsibility," Yliniemi added.

"And dedication," Aho said. "You have to be very dedicated if you're doing a a 4-H project, especially (raising) an animal."

"4-H also helps kids with their self-confidence, and shows them that they can accomplish big things if they set their minds to it," she added.

"It can even open their minds to some things they may not have known they were interested in otherwise," Yliniemi added.

Those who are interested in joining the club, and would like more information, can email them at wlwoodchucks4h@gmail.com. More information about 4-H and the various club activities and projects kids can participate in is available online at www.4h.org or www.extension.umn.edu.