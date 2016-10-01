Mary Rose Thompson, 23, was sentenced in Becker County District Court to one year and one day in prison, stayed for four years. She will instead spend 60 days in jail with credit for 42 days served.

According to the complaint filed in court, the incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. when a deputy from Becker County observed a vehicle that White Earth police had been looking for - a vehicle that had not been returned to its owner. The deputy reportedly turned around on 490th Avenue to get behind the vehicle, and when he did, it sped up and continued at high rate of speed as the deputy tried to catch up to the vehicle going 85 to 90 miles per hour.

The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign before turning onto County Road 129, as the deputy continued pursuing the vehicle, then reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

After going through other stop signs, the driver then reportedly pulled over at the intersection of County Road 124 and Breck Road. The driver, Thompson, told the police officer that when she saw the squad car's lights, she panicked and took off. She then stated that she didn't want to get into any more trouble, so she pulled over.