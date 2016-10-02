Absentee voting soars in Becker County

Becker County Deputy Auditor-Treasurer Tanya Hockett helps with the absentee ballot request process Friday at the courthouse.

Becker County Auditor-Treasurer Mary Hendrickson checks out the AutoMARK voting machine, which helps those with sight or hearing problems.

Renee Crary of Detroit Lakes was voting by absentee ballot Friday at the courthouse.

Election Day isn't until Nov. 8, but already more than 175 people have voted in Becker County.

Absentee voting has been especially popular this year, says Becker County Auditor-Treasurer Mary Hendrickson.

People can vote in-person at the courthouse or they can mail in their ballots.

The Auditor-Treasurer's Office was busy Friday with a steady trickle of people coming in to vote.

It's been that way for a week, since absentee voting opened Sept. 23, Hendrickson said.

"We've had a tremendous amount this year compared to previous years," she said. "On Friday (the first day of absentee voting) they were waiting when we opened and they were still coming when we closed."

Often, voters have been coming in as couples, and Hendrickson figures a lot of them are snowbirds getting ready to fly.

"People thought, 'It's cold, we're getting out of Minnesota to where the sun is shining,'" she said with a laugh.

Minnesotans don't need an official reason anymore to vote absentee; it's just an option that is now available thanks to an adjustment in state law.

"Minnesota does not have early voting, Minnesota has no-excuse absentee voting," said Becker County Deputy Auditor-Treasurer Tanya Hockett.

That means early voters still need to fill out a ballot request form and have it signed by a witness, although the short form can be easily filled out at the courthouse, with an election worker signing off as witness.

"We do get people who are a little upset because they think they can just walk up and we'll hand them a ballot," Hendrickson said.

Some people request a ballot, but don't mail it in right away.

"Some say, 'Send me a ballot, I'm waiting for the debates,'" she said.

In Minnesota, you can always become a registered voter on Election Day. But if you want to get on the registration lists prior to that, you need to act before the Oct. 18 registration cutoff date, Hendrickson said.

If anyone has questions about voting, the courthouse staff is happy to help, in person or by phone, she added.

As Election Day nears, a voting machine will be available outside the Auditor-Treasurer's Office a week prior to the election, and the office will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Saturday prior to the election. It will also be open until 5 p.m. the Monday prior to the election.

"We want as many people to vote as possible — I'm hoping for an 80 percent turnout," Hendrickson said.

Not sure who to vote for or how to vote early? Attend the Voting 101 event 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Voter registration will be available.

Hosted by the library and the Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters, the event will provide nonpartisan, unbiased information on the process of voting.

People can learn how to get a sample ballot so they are prepared to vote. There will be information about the proposed constitutional amendment on lawmaker salary, and information will be available on how to vote absentee as well. Light refreshments will be served.