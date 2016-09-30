Search
    Vehicle strikes Moorhead High student in crosswalk near school

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:51 p.m.

    A 15-year-old Moorhead High School student was injured Thursday, Sept. 29, when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street near the high school.

    According to information provided by the Moorhead Police Department:

    The incident happened about noon in a crosswalk in the 200 block of 21st Street South near the high school.

    The female student was running in the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman identified by Moorhead police as Brooke Simonson, 21. No address for Simonson was available.

    The student was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the police report, which said Simonson was expected to be cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

    In April, two 15-year-old Moorhead High students were injured when they were attempting to cross 21st Street in the same general area of where Thursday's incident happened.

