Everyday Real Self; Monday Matters

I'm pretty sure we've all done this; "I'm good. I've got this under control." Hey this is Debbie Griffith with Everyday Matters. The pursuit of truth is not the moral resolution to avoid petty lying and to stop deceiving others; it's the decision to stop deceiving ourselves. Rather than admit my own issues I find it easier to find fault with others and compare myself with them. To a certain degree we've all tried to cover, avoid, or perform as if there is nothing wrong and we're certainly not as bad as that other person.