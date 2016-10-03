Everyday Real Self; Monday Matters
I'm pretty sure we've all done this; "I'm good. I've got this under control." Hey this is Debbie Griffith with Everyday Matters. The pursuit of truth is not the moral resolution to avoid petty lying and to stop deceiving others; it's the decision to stop deceiving ourselves. Rather than admit my own issues I find it easier to find fault with others and compare myself with them. To a certain degree we've all tried to cover, avoid, or perform as if there is nothing wrong and we're certainly not as bad as that other person.
Self-deception is the enemy of wholeness because it prevents us from seeing ourselves as we really are. Ask God to show you what you need to see about your real self. He will show you lovingly and give you His grace and strength to face your issues and walk in wholeness so you can love yourself. It's that kind of self-acceptance and coming to terms with our real personalities which helps us to love others authentically too...everyday.