Fergus Falls, MN--The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 89-year old man.

Thomas Allstop was last heard from Wednesday, September 28, around noon when he talked to a family member on the phone.

According to police, that same relative went to his cabin on Spitzer Lake Thursday night and couldn't find Allstop.

An extensive air, land and water search have been conducted.

He is 5-feet, 8-inches, 135 pounds with grey hair.

He may have been wearing dark corduroy pants when he went missing.

If you have any information you are asked to call Otter Tail County Sheriff's office at 218-998-8555.