Everyday Listen; Tuesday Matters

God's Word from Lamentations 3:23: "Great is My mercy. It's new every morning and great is My faithfulness. Everyday I try to "be better" by choosing what I should think on and how I should behave which often means I remain silent, shut my mouth and pray. Just think of the amazing gift God offers us! We have an opportunity to receive God's forgiveness which means our soiled sin rags are washed and made white by the blood of the Lamb." (Revelation 7:14) Don't be discouraged. There's a whole lot of us who so wanted to be faithful, but who at times got defeated, beat-up by life and tested by trials. We have the bloodied garments of life's tribulations, but through it all we clung to the faith. This is the Gospel of Grace. So with me, let's celebrate. Let's raise "a glass of hope," receive and share this love and grace with others. Carry on Christian Soldiers, onward and upward...everyday.