Everyday Pride; Wednesday Matters

Pride is a difficult problem for us to deal with because it hides. Obadiah 1:3 says" "Pride deceives us and causes us to think we don't have it." Hey this is Debbie Griffith with Everyday Matters. The only way I can have the patience with someone who's difficult or who hurt me is when I'm able to ask God to let me see the person as He sees them. That's humbling. I know pride is the poison behind many broken relationships.

The signs of pride include an unwillingness to admit fault or a reluctance to take responsibility for one's actions. Yeah, I know you're probably thinking of someone who needs to hear this, but that person may be you! Pride wants to do all the talking and none of the listening. And pride doesn't want to make peace because it's so stubborn and doesn't want to be instructed. It only wants to instruct others. Remember we are all of equal value in God's eyes so let's not esteem ourselves above the value of another but really LOVE one another....everyday.