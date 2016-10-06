40 years of 4-H

Detroit Lakes resident Linda Perrine was recently honored by the Becker County 4-H Federation for 40 years of service as the 4-H Office Manager at the Becker County Fair.

"With the fair being the highlight of each year for most county 4-H'ers, Perrine does an excellent job of getting members enrolled and registered for their exhibits at the fair, and to keep things running smoothly during the fair," said 4-H member Julie Yliniemi. "She even relocates from the University of Minnesota Extension Office to a temporary office on the fairgrounds for the duration of the event!

"On behalf of all 4-Hers, thanks Linda for your years of dedicated service," Yliniemi added.