ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding for local projects that enhance transportation goals, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A total of $7.5 million is available through the Transportation Alternatives solicitation.

The funding is for Greater Minnesota communities, schools and regional agencies to fund pedestrian and bicycle facilities, historic preservation, Scenic Byways and Safe Routes to School programs.

The Metropolitan Council conducts a biennial solicitation for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro Area applications.

To apply, applicants must submit a letter of intent describing the key components of their project by Oct. 31. A regional representative will contact applicants to help review the project proposal, determine eligibility and outline the steps necessary for delivering a federally funded project. The full application is due Jan. 13, 2017. Grant recipients will be announced April 17, 2017.

Last year, 21 local communities received Transportation Alternatives grants totaling more than $7.6 million.