Ponsford woman charged with felony meth possession

A Ponsford woman has made her first court appearance in Becker County District Court on felony first degree drug possession charges.

Candace Faye Roberts, 27, was arrested Oct. 3 after a White Earth police officer saw her traveling in a van that did not have a front license plate. According to the complaint filed with Becker County District Court, the officer pulled her over, but Roberts seemed distracted and couldn't seem to keep her eyes open.

The officer performed a field sobriety test, which she failed. The complaint states she submitted to a PBT test, but that result was .000. According to the officer, Roberts did admit to injesting both Gabapentin and meth earlier in the day and admitted that substances did affect her.

The complaint states the officer then searched the vehicle and located a baggie of meth weighing 3.06 grams with packaging. The officer obtained a search warrant for Robert's blood, which was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing. Results are pending.