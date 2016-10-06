Authorities are wondering what was spilled yesterday at a recycling center in Fergus Falls.

Workers say a chemical leaked out of a recycling container, and what happened next forced them to evacuate.

Officials told Forum News Service that when the material spilled on the ground, it began bubbling and smoking. They say the material was yellowish, gelatinous, and smelled like acid as it reacted on the ground.

Folks in Fergus Falls were left with questions.

"I was concerned, I thought what the heck?" said Carmen Trusty, Fergus Falls.

Flashing lights and sirens surrounded the recycling center following the hazardous spill.

"What was going on? And he told me some type of chemical and I went (makes face). Didn't know what the heck it was and I said treat it like it could be bad because you don't know what could go up in smoke nowadays," said Trusty.

A recycling bin, while being emptied around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, seeped hazardous goo.

"A lot of smoke and airborne materials... We needed to quickly evacuate to make sure our staff was safe," said Patrick Waletzko, the county's Emergency Management Director.

Employees immediately called for help, and crews from three cities arrived to handle the situation. Ambulances screened workers to make sure they weren't hurt, but officials say the situation could have easily turned sour.

"If we had different wind conditions, it may have had the potential (to travel). But again we had a fortunate day and we were able to contain it," said Waletzko.

The recycling center is right next door to a work center for vulnerable adults.

"Yeah, very concerning. Being the plant (is) right here and all the garbage and stuff right here... you wonder," said Waletzko.

After cleaning up the mess, crews still couldn't identify exactly what chemical or mixture was in the container.

Officials said they were glad no one was hurt, but urged everyone to think critically before disposing of dangerous chemicals.

"Do your research. It just takes a quick phone call, or a web search. Talk to your neighbors about the proper methods to dispose of these," said Waletzko.

Emergency management said the recycling container came from somewhere in rural Otter Tail County, but with so many people using the bins, it would be nearly impossible to find out who dumped the chemicals.