Everyday No Greater JOY; Thursday Matters

I remember the Easter that each of our four sons shared how they knew God was real. Hey this is Debbie Griffith with Everyday Matters. Each boy revealed how they talked to God and how He talked to them. It was so reassuring to hear they knew Jesus personally in a relationship, not as a religion. So TRUE is 3 John 1:4; "I've no greater joy than to hear our children follow truth."

In 2010 (six years ago) the local newspaper interviewed our son, Marco about his trip to the Philippines and Marco said; "So, I've got a relationship with God and it's great because when I was younger it was the religion stuff—go to church, memorize verses...but when I really started talking to God, He started talking to me, I got along a lot better. I want to get that through to people in the Philippines. God is a person that you talk to. Not a person really, but God, and you can talk to Him and He'll talk to you. And it's not a one way conversation"...everyday.