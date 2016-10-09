Happenings

Bakke Fall Supper: The Bakke Lutheran Church Fall Supper is being held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church six miles north on Cty Hwy 21 (Richwood Rd), Detroit Lakes. Menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, green beans, lefse, and desserts.

Cost is $10 for adults, children 5-12 are $4, ages 4 and under are free.

Becker County Republican Fall Fundraiser: The Becker County Republican 2016 Fall Fundraiser is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, Detroit Lakes. Cost per person is $20. This will be a buffet with ribs and fish, mashed potatoes with gravy, beans, corn, salad, bars, coffee and a cash bar. Candidates will be there to visit with. There will be entertainment, door prizes and an auction. For tickets contact John at 218-847-4638, Pete at 218-234-6644 or go to www.beckercountyrepublicans.com.

Lichen workshop: From noon to 4 p.m. at the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center join Dr. Theodore Esslinger, retired professor of the NDSU Department of Biological Sciences, as he shares his passion for lichens. After an introduction to the biology of lichens, texplore the ecology and identification in the field. You'll be amazed by the secret life of this partnership of fungus and algae. Dress for the weather, bring water and a snack. For more information call Tamarac Refuge at 218-847-2641.

Sunday, October 9

Knights Columbus Day Dinner: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a Columbus Day Dinner from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. in the Holy Rosary Parish Center. Serving roasted whole turkeys with dressing, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, coleslaw, buns and dessert. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for kids, with all proceeds returning to the area communities.

Holy Rosary Marathon: The Holy Rosary Catholic School is holding its 44th annual marathon from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. The statewide marathon for nonpublic education will rally at the Holy Rosary School parking lot on Sunday, Oct. 9 and walk, run or bike around Big and Little Detroit and back to the school, totaling 11 miles. A suggested donation is $10 for participation.

Tamarac Family Fall Hike: From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. kick through the leaves and enjoy nature's beauty on a one-hour easy hike through the forest with a park ranger. Learn about the ecology of the forest and win prizes using what you've learned. Wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Backpacks are available for young naturalists who participate.

Free Tamarac movie: At 2 p.m. escape to the New Guniean Rainforest, home to birds of unimaginable color and beauty. 50 min.

Monday, October 10

Federal Employees district meeting: The annual district Meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will be held at American Legion Post #30, 2010 South Pebble Lake Road in Fergus Falls on Columbus Day, October 10th. The meeting starts with registration from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Speakers include Minnesota Federation President Karen Thygeson, Immediate Past President John Schmidt &.Region V Field Vice President Carol Ek. Representative Bud Nornes & Senator Bill Ingebrigtsen will also speak and answer questions in the afternoon.Lunch will be included with the $20 registration fee. It is necessary to contact Carolyn Billing by October 1 to reserve a meal by emailing carolynbilling@charter.net or calling 218-736-5643.For driving directions, contact Detroit Lakes Chapter President Virginia Weston by email aldercy@arvig.net or phone 218-847-6483.

Women's Bible Study: Lakes Area Vineyard is holding a bible study called "Unglued" for women. Childcare is provided. The studies will run from Oct. 10 to Nov. 21 on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information call Marsha Watland at 701-367-9819.

Tuesday, October 11

GED and adult diploma orientation: Detroit Lakes Adult Basic Education is offering orientation for GED and adult diploma, parts I and II, 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 844-5760 to register.

Women of the ELCA Conference Gathering: This fall's theme is "Serve with Joy". All women are invited to attend the gathering at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. Registration will be 5 p.m. with supper served at 5:30 p.m. Please respond with the number of those attending to First Lutheran Church at 218-847-5656. Call Norma Smith at First Lutheran with questions.

Wednesday, October 12

NARFE meeting: The National Active & Retired Federal Employees, Chapter 1842 will hold its regular meeting at noon at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes, starting with a lunch and meeting opportunity. Guest speaker is Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk. All current and retired Federal employees and spouses are encouraged to attend. Call Virgina Weston at 218-847-6483 with questions.

Christian Women's Club meeting: The Christian Women's Club is hosting a luncheon and style show featuring speaker Sandie Ordahl and the topic of "How would you define a friend?" The event goes from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn of Detroit Lakes. Luncheon is $11. For reservations call Norma at 218-846-1977 or Ruth at 218-847-5507.

Church rummage sale: The United Methodist Church in Detroit Lakes is having a rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located on the corner of Corbett Road and Pembina Trail.

Thursday, October 13

Candidate Forum: The League of Women Voters is holding a candidate's forum at Ecumen's Forest Conference Center in Detroit Lakes, starting at 5:30 p.m. with voter reception, followed by Becker County Commission candidates, DL City Mayor and all City Council candidates. At 7 p.m. there will be a legislative forum for Becker County House and Senate candidates, followed by a Detroit Lakes School Board Candidate Forum at 8:15 p.m. All events are open to the public.

Becker County Republicans meeting: The Becker County Republicans will meet on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes City Admin office.

GED and adult diploma orientation: Detroit Lakes Adult Basic Education is offering orientation for GED and adult diploma, parts I and II, 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 844-5760 to register.

Genealogical Society meeting: Heart 'O Lakes Genealogical Society will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Becker County Museum. The meeting is open to the public. Call Virginia Weston with questions at 218-847-6483.

Alpha Delta Kappa meeting: Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) is meeting at the Holiday Inn, with a gathering at 5:30 p.m. and business meeting at 6:30 p.m.

P.E.O. meeting: P.E.O. Chapter FG will meet on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the home of Judy Fankhanel with Judy Brenna and Ruth Olson assisting. The program will be presented by Janis Gustafson. Refreshments will be served.

Friday, October 14

Friendly Squares square dance: The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a square dance at the Century School in Park Rapids. The caller for this dance is Brian Freed with Donna Stone cueing rounds. Event starts at 7:30 p.m. plus, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. mainstream. All dancers and spectators are welcome. For more information call Donna at 218-837-5077.

Saturday, October 15

DL Lions Harvest Moon Fun Walk/Run, pancake feed and ball: The Detroit Lakes Lions are hosting their annual Harvest Moon 5K Fun Walk/Run at 9 a.m. at the Detroit Lakes pavilion. Dress up in costume as an individual or group themed "A Harvest Moon". All participants receive a pancake breakfast. Cost is $25 per person. The Harvest Moon Ball then starts at 6 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes pavilion. Cost is $40 per ticket. For more information, email lionsclub.detroitlakes.mn@gmail.com. Call Carol Granger for tickets to the ball at 218-847-4783.

Sunday, October 16

Church turkey dinner: St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Hawley is having its turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with turkey, all the trimmings, salads and dessert. Adults are $12, ages 6-12 are $5 and five and under are free.

Church harvest festival: Lake Eunice Evangelical Free Church will be hosting a Harvest Festival at 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend; a free will offering will be taken for "Feed My Starving Children". Men of the church will serve pie and coffee following the concert. The church is located at 12986 County Highway 15 in rural Detroit Lakes. Call 218-439-3255 for questions.

Miscellaneous

These Happenings section items or events do not have a specific date, or take place on more than one day.

Free ESL instruction for adults: Free ELS instruction for adults is offered Monday through Thursday at Detroit Lakes Basic Ed. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or stop by to register.

Grief Share: Grief Share is an ongoing 13-week free seminar that is open to the public, held every Monday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Sept. 12 to Dec. 5 at David-Donehower Funeral Home. The support group is designed to help rebuild lives after the loss of a loved one. Join at anytime. Call 218-847-4147 to register.

The Caring Cup: Every second and last Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home for friendship, support and encouragement. The free program is open to the public, no registration necessary.

Women's Domestic Violence Education Support Group: Lakes Crisis & Resource Center hosts a Women's Domestic Violence Education Support Group every Wednesday from 5:30—6:30 p.m. in the crisis center. Call to pre-register at 218-847-8572 or 218-847-7446. Childcare is available upon request.

Eagles Pinochle: Eagles Pinochle will be every Wednesday night beginning at 6:30 pm in the Eagles Club located at 112 West Holmes St in Detroit Lakes.

Bone Builders: An exercise class for seniors called "Bone Builders" is being held at Harvest Fellowship Church in Frazee, Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and also at the Vergas Event Center, Thursdays at 9:30.a.m. The group focuses on low-impact and balance exercises.

Caregiver discussion group: A caregiver discussion group is held the first Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Detroit Lakes. Are you caring for a friend or family member age 60 or older? Join other caregivers for education, sharing, problem-solving and refreshments. Facilitated by Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota. All are welcome. Contact Jaime at (218) 850-8616 with questions.

Foster homes needed: Foster homes are needed. If you or someone you know can help, please call Becker County Children and Family Services 218-847-5628 and ask for Intake. You can make a difference in a child's life.

Be a foster grandparent: For those 55 and older interested in being a foster grandparent through the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council program, call 1-800-584-7020 or visit www.tvoc.org.

Adoption grants available: Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church LCMC has grant funds available for families wishing to adopt children. For more information, call 847-1831 or 844-7919.

Neighbor to Neighbor Exercise Class: Neighbor to Neighbor Exercise Class will be meeting at the Harvest Fellowship Church in Frazee at 10:30 am and at the Vergas Event Center at 9:30 am every Thursday of the month.

BC Senior Meals: Meals for persons 60 and older are served several times each week at nutrition sites in Detroit Lakes, Lake Park, Osage and Wolf Lake or can be delivered directly to homes in these communities, Frazee and Callaway, via the Meals on Wheels program. One-day advance notice of attendance is required at many sites. For more information, call Lake Park at 238-5336, Detroit Lakes at 847-5823, Osage/Wolf Lake at 573-3663, Frazee at 847-5823, Ogema at 877-498-2865, and Callaway (Meals on Wheels only) at 847-5823.

Senior Center Activities: The DL Senior Citizens Center has activities all month long. Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. is Pinochle; at 1 p.m. there will be 500 and other games. Whist is played on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. The third Wednesday of each month will be a celebration of birthdays for the month. The second Monday of each month there will be a Site Council meeting at 11 a.m. For more information, call 847-5823.

Senior Social: A Senior Social is held the first and third Thursday of the month at the Neighbor to Neighbor office in Frazee. The address is 501 W. Juniper Suite B. (the "blue building" on old Hwy. 10). Call 218-334-3559 for more information

Rummikub, more games: Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., come to Holy Rosary fireplace room for coffee, desserts and a game of cards, board games or Rummikub. Everyone is welcome.

Dunvilla Lions Club: The Dunvilla Lions Club will meet the 3rd Tuesday of every month at 7 pm at the Dunn Township Hall.

Lakes Area Farmers Market: Fresh, local produce and products are up for sale every Tuesday and Saturday at People's Park in Detroit Lakes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. now through October.

TOPS Chapter 1251: TOPS Chapter 1251, Lake Park, meets Tuesdays starting with the weigh-in at 12:15 p.m. in the Lake Park Lutheran Church basement room. Please use the West entrance and take the basement stairs. New members are always welcome. Call 218-532-2883 for more information.

TOPS Chapter 30: Minnesota TOPS Chapter 30 meets Mondays in Trinity Lutheran Church choir room. Weigh in is at 4:15 p.m., followed by meeting at 4:30.

TOPS Chapter 910: Take Off Pounds Sensibly members help each other stay on track to their weight loss goal. No diets, no food to buy and no workouts to follow. Visitors and new members are always welcome. TOPS chapter 910 meets every Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, DL. For more information, contact Marlys at 847-6331 or Pam at 847-5760 or pamsgenereux@hotmmail.com. Yearly fee is $28.

Overeaters Anonymous: All Red River Valley compulsive eaters are welcome to a 12-step program on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church, DL. This is the Serenity Group DL of Overeaters Anonymous. Contact Dorene at 846-0019 for more information.

Community Alliance Church programs: Community Alliance Church, Detroit Lakes, hosts Quilting for Missions Mondays at 9:30 a.m.; The first Tuesday of every month is High Mileage (suggested ages 55 and up), which meets for "pot-blessing" meal at noon, followed by special music and a Bible nugget.

Cancer support group: Essentia Health St. Mary's Cancer Support Group meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. Please meet at the fireplace in the Clinic Lobby. The cancer support group is open to anyone who is affected by cancer — patients, survivors, family, friends or caregivers. For additional information, contact Jennifer Frank at 218-847-0880.

Library Storytime: Children ages 3 through kindergarten are invited to the Detroit Lakes Library on Thursday and Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for exciting stories and activities that are more fun than a barrel of monkeys. For more information, call 847-2168 or visit your library at 1000 Washington Ave. Information is also available online at www.larl.org.

Men's lunch, bridge club: Men's lunch and bridge club meets every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holiday Inn. Call (701) 388-4329 if you are interested in playing.

Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary: The Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary will hold a Peach Sale Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12 from 10 am until 7 pm both days. There will be 2 locations, Boys & Girls Club Thrift Store and K-Mart. If not sold out come Saturday August 13 from 10 am until 1 pm.

Lakes Area Quilt Guild: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild meets every 4th Thursday at 7 pm at Ecumen in Detroit Lakes, Emmanuel Nursing Home in the Forest Conference Center. Check us out on Facebook! All levels of quilters, new and experienced are welcome to attend.

Detroit Lakes Adult Basic Education: Adult Basic Education in Detroit Lakes is now offering coursework toward an Adult High School Diploma, as well as GED and other services. Fall hours are Monday - Thursday 8:30-3:00. Call 844-5760 for more information.

Breastfeeding support group: A Breastfeeding Support Group is Tuesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. Mary's Essentia Health conference rooms A & B. Women and children only. Please call the OB floor for more information or to sign up at 847-0804.

eReader help: Schedule a one-on-one appointment to address your eReader questions every Tuesday (10:30-11:30 a.m.) and Wednesday (4:30-5:30 p.m.) at Detroit Lakes Public Library, or call for an appointment that better fits your schedule. For more information, call Detroit Lakes Public Library at 218-847-2168.

Refuge weekly outreach: The Refuge Christian Outreach & Resource Center weekly gatherings include Monday-Friday from 7-8:30 a.m. Breakfast & Bible; Monday — Celebrate Recovery Meal at 5:45 p.m. and Meeting at 6:45 p.m. (no childcare), Wednesday — Women Ministry and Crafting at 4 p.m./Bible study on Bible Doctrine at 6 p.m., Thursday — Bible study on Battle Field of the Mind by Joyce Meyers, Friday — Christian Movie at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday — free meal and fellowship at 5-6:30 p.m. Call 847-1982 or check website calendar for updates at www.therefugeofdl.org.

Celebrate Recovery: Celebrate Recovery at The Refuge, for hurts, habits and hang-ups is Mondays begins with supper at 5:45 p.m., with large group and small group at 6:45. Call 701-367-3313 or 218-847-1982 for more information.

L.A. Moms group: L.A. (Lakes Area) Moms is designed to nurture every mother. At our L.A. Moms group, you will have a chance to socialize with other moms, hear some great teaching, have discussion time and participate in creative activities. L.A. Moms is held the first and third Wednesday of each month throughout the school year from 9-11 a.m. at the Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes. For more info, call 218-846-1199.

Birthing class: Essentia Health St. Mary's hosts childbirth preparation classes for expectant mothers in their sixth to seventh month of pregnancy. Topics include Labor & Delivery, Cesarean Birth, Role of the Labor Companion, Newborn Care, Unexpected Outcomes, Breast & Bottle Feeding, Postpartum Period, Breathing Patterns & Relaxation Techniques. Suggested donation is $30 for all five classes. Classes are Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call (218) 847-0804.

TOPS meeting: TOPS 1251 Lake Park (Take off pounds sensibly) meets every Tuesday at the Lake Park Lutheran Church. Due to increased membership we have changed the weigh-in time to 3:30 to 4:00 p.m., with the meeting time following the weigh-in time. Please use the west door and take the basement stairs to the meeting room. New members always welcome. For more information call 218-532-2883

Preschool screening: Preschool screening for 3-5 year olds for the Frazee-Vergas district is provided through Becker County Community Health Services. Call Annie at 218-847-5628 ext. 5419 to make an appointment. This one screening will provide your child the requirements for Early Childhood Screening. Minnesota law requires each child attend a health and developmental screening before kindergarten.

Adult Basic Education: GED and ESL classes are available through Detroit Lakes Adult Basic Education. Contact them at 218-844-5760 or stop by M-State, Room E 103 for a consultation. They are open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.