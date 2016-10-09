Here's what's happening this week at the NYM Cultural Center

The Cultural Center in New York Mills is a busy place this week, with a variety of events on tap between now and next Sunday.

First up is a free writing workshop at the NYM Senior Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. The workshop facilitator, Katherine Schaefer, is in New York Mills as part of the Center's Artist Residency program. She is currently working on an essay collection about growing up on a small dairy farm in south-central Minnesota.

Schaefer is a Minneapolis-based writer whose work has appeared in The Talking Stick and Minnetonka Review. Her essay "Edna, With Her Mouth" won the 2016 Hunger Mountain Creative Nonfiction Prize, and she has also received grants and awards from the Minnesota State Arts Board, Key West Literary Seminar, and Brainerd Writers' Alliance.

The event, titled "Writing Your Story," is for people interested in writing about their childhood memories, personal experiences, or family histories. Short examples from memoirs and personal essays are read and discussed in the workshop. It is open to anyone who wants to get a story down on paper, from absolute beginners to more experienced writers.

Says Schaefer of her class, "We do some fun and thoughtful writing exercises to get you started, and we look at ways to take your stories further. We share our stories with the others."

"Writing Your Story" is a free workshop open to all, including younger folks who have stories to tell. It will be held at the Senior Center, 12 N. Walker Ave., New York Mills.

Katherine Schaefer is a fiscal year 2106 recipient of an Artist Initiative grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation by the Minnesota State Legislature; and by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Thursday, Oct. 13 is Open Mic Night at the Cultural Center. On the second Thursday of every month, a local volunteer invites singers and speakers, bards and balladeers to perform prospective pieces for the crowd gathered at the Cultural Center This Thursday, the mic is open from 7 to 9 p.m. Attend as audience or actor, orator or observer. Both literary lectors and musical minstrels are welcome to share their own or another's creative work.

Organizer Pam Robinson says, "Every open mic has been uniquely different from the previous with guitarist-singers from Frazee, to joke-telling youth from Wadena, to the reciting of beat poetry by a New York Mills poet. It is a great monthly gathering of people from Becker, Ottertail, and Wadena Counties and a wonderful opportunity to hear some creativity at work!"

The Open Mic event at the Cultural Center was resurrected by Robinson in the summer of 2015 to provide a safe space for free expression and to give voice to the artist or performer in everyone. Each Open Mic Night is open to all and free to attend.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Bemidji-area residents Corey Medina & Bros. come to the Cultural Center stage for a 7:30 p.m. concert.

Corey Medina was born and raised in the small town of Shiprock, N.M., on the Navajo Reservation. In 2012 he relocated to another small town called Bemidji in Northern Minnesota. His early musical influences came out of what his mom and uncles listened to: blues, classic country, soul, classic rock and metal. Growing up with a single mom and a rebellious heart, Corey quickly learned what the "blues" was and meant.

Even though Corey loves to just write and play music, his mission is to spread a message of hope and encouragement to every tribe and tongue that has felt hopeless and held back in life by fear, shame and hurt.

Tickets for the concert are $12 in advance or $15 at the door; student tickets are $5. All Cultural Center members receive $2 off the price of admission.

Finally, on Saturday, Oct. 15, retired physician and artist Dr. Charles Mayo will offer a birch bark weaving class at the Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dr. Mayo has taught weaving at the Grand Marais Art Colony, the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, and other venues. He currently lives in rural St. Croix Falls, Wis.

If needed, time will be provided after the workshop to continue working on any unfinished project. All materials are provided, and light refreshments will be served. Cost of the class is $30 for Cultural Center members, or $33 for non-members.

For more information about any of the above events, to register for Saturday's art class, or to purchase tickets for Friday's concert, call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.

Located at 24 Main Ave., the Cultural Center in New York Mills is a rural center for creativity, community vitality, and lifelong learning in the arts. The Center offers visitors intimate opportunities to encounter art and artists in an 80-seat concert listening room, two galleries in a historic building, a gift store featuring local artists, an artist residency program, a sculpture park, and a variety of opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive. Since its incorporation in 1990, the Center's staff has been passionate about connecting people to artists and rich cultural experiences in rural Minnesota, celebrating the local and being a window to the world.