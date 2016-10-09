Options for disposing of leaves

The cooling weather and the turning of leaves, then the falling of leaves, make us well aware that autumn is here. The green color we've seen for a number of weeks makes the countryside awash with yellows, oranges, reds and browns—something we all enjoy.

But then another sight is available for us to look at: Are all those leaves on the lawn a good thing, or do we need to remove some of them? Grass blades should still be visible through the leaves if shredding is needed. A rotary mower will make leaves disappear quickly, with half the work needed to rake them. These shredded leaves will enrich the lawn and the humus sifts over grass roots, which will hold moisture against the next summer's drought.

Dry leaves are excellent winter protection for perennials, provided matting can be avoided. Their fibrous organic matter and humus building qualities make improved structure for all soil types. They aerate clay soils and in sandy soils, soak up water and check evaporation.

Leaves from trees with leaf diseases such as apple scab or leaf spot should be removed or destroyed to prevent overwintering of the disease organisms in the debris, and possible re-infection of new leaves next year. Oak leaves decompose more slowly than other types of leaves, and it is best to use them for compost or mulch. In fact, their slower rate of decomposition makes them well suited for use as mulch.

Any leaf can be used for mulch around trees and shrubs, or in flower and vegetable garden plots. They help retard the growth of weeds, help retain soil moisture, help maintain lower soil temperatures and protect against temperature fluctuation, as well as some types of low temperature injury during winter. They eventually decompose, adding their nutrients to the soil and improving soil structure.

Leaves make a good addition to the compost pile. Shredding is not required, but it may speed their rate of decomposition. Leaves are difficult to compost alone and will require extra nitrogen, like from a commercial fertilizer or materials like grass clippings.

Whatever the autumn brings us, let's hope all of us can enjoy some time outdoors before winter comes.